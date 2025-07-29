Scalable and standardized automation across your entire infrastructure
Easily create complex low-code automation and orchestration that can adapt to any environment. IBM Concert® workflows for infrastructure automation is a feature designed to simplify building and managing cross-stack automation and make it consumable by teams and machines.
With support for all major automation platforms, reuse existing automation assets and amplify them to more complex, end-to-end and cross-domain orchestrations. Continue to use purpose-built tools and amplify value to the rest of the business.
Intuitive UI democratizes automation with low-code drag-and-drop functions and abstracted vendor APIs, building workflows as complex as your business and reducing your reliance on specialized skills.
Low-code infrastructure automation and orchestration yields easily consumable event-driven automation, enabling self-service or API driven infrastructure service delivery.
With support for over 260 vendors, proprietary API integrations, SSH commands, Telnet, native Python and Ansible compatibility, this tool offers exceptional flexibility. It’s designed to meet you where you are today. There’s no need to change a thing to start rapidly automating.
IBM Concert workflows offers scalability to help organizations maximize automation and streamline operations.
Improve data collection at scale by including data from unsupported platforms. Transform these insights into action through complex workflow automation and remediation. Automate issue resolution, updates and system configuration based on performance alerts.
Seamlessly integrate automation capabilities across all business systems. Address disparate systems, multiple tools and manual data transfers with advanced orchestration and automation. Bridge platform gaps to establish efficient, error-free workflows that enhance productivity.
Adopt automation, orchestration and platform engineering for self-service infrastructure delivery. Enhanced automation across silos ensures security and compliance controls through orchestration, preventing audit failures. End-to-end IT visibility supports continuous infrastructure security and compliance automation.
Use a scalable solution that leverages real-time data from your IT service management system to automate validation, diagnostics and incident resolution for improved response and decision-making.
IBM Concert gives teams a unified view of application health and compliance posture, detecting risks early and accelerating recovery. Concert has embedded workflows that turn insights into automated actions—streamlining remediation, simplifying audits and helping organizations stay resilient and compliant with less manual effort.
Simplify infrastructure complexity and amplify your automation.