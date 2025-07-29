New name. Same power. Rapid Infrastructure Automation is now IBM Concert workflows

IBM Concert workflows for infrastructure automation

Scalable and standardized automation across your entire infrastructure

Cross-stack infrastructure orchestration

Easily create complex low-code automation and orchestration that can adapt to any environment. IBM Concert® workflows for infrastructure automation is a feature designed to simplify building and managing cross-stack automation and make it consumable by teams and machines.
Preserves and amplifies existing automation investment

With support for all major automation platforms, reuse existing automation assets and amplify them to more complex, end-to-end and cross-domain orchestrations. Continue to use purpose-built tools and amplify value to the rest of the business.
Reduces dependency on specialized automation skills

Intuitive UI democratizes automation with low-code drag-and-drop functions and abstracted vendor APIs, building workflows as complex as your business and reducing your reliance on specialized skills.
Streamlines self-service infrastructure automation

Low-code infrastructure automation and orchestration yields easily consumable event-driven automation, enabling self-service or API driven infrastructure service delivery.
Meets you where you are

With support for over 260 vendors, proprietary API integrations, SSH commands, Telnet, native Python and Ansible compatibility, this tool offers exceptional flexibility. It’s designed to meet you where you are today. There’s no need to change a thing to start rapidly automating.

Leveling up: from enterprise automation to orchestration 

See how an API-driven approach provides an extra boost in moving from enterprise automation to orchestration

Simplify and scale automation

IBM Concert workflows offers scalability to help organizations maximize automation and streamline operations.
Screenshot of workflows object editor
Concert workflows amplifies existing automation
Expand existing automations

Scale automation faster—without replacing your current tools. IBM Concert workflows connects, orchestrates and enhances existing scripts, playbooks and platforms such as Ansible, Jenkins and Chef.

With built-in support for APIs, event triggers and role-based controls, you can unify automation across IT environments and drive full-stack orchestration. Trigger workflows through an API or UI, tap into a growing library of integrations and manage everything from a single, centralized platform.

Onboard new tools, preserve what works and evolve your automation—faster, smarter and at scale. 
Concert workflows illustrative image of API gateway
Concert workflows API gateway
Easily consumable automation

Integrate and orchestrate complex workflows with powerful, scalable API-based automation. Whether you're working in low-code or full-code environments, you can trigger, manage and reuse automation assets like scripts and playbooks across your tools and teams.

Every workflow is published as an API endpoint—secured, managed and governed through the built-in API Gateway. Control access by user, team or role and ensure reliability with centralized authentication, usage limits and real-time monitoring.

Simplify API automation. Scale securely. Deliver faster.
Concert workflows illustrative image of automation center
Concert workflows allows teams to provide automation as a service
Centralized automation management

Secure, centralized automation management brings enterprise-grade governance to your automation strategy. With centralized workflow management and role-based access control down to the action block level, teams can automate with confidence.

Easily schedule, version and manage workflows through integrated Git support. Governance dashboards provide real-time metrics, ROI insights and complete audit trails with built-in logging and error handling.

Secure. Visible. Controlled. Automation built for scale.
Concert workflows low code workflow automation
Concert workflows low code workflow automation
IT infrastructure orchestration

IBM Concert workflows is a powerful engine designed for both low-code and full-code users. Build, manage and scale complex automations with an intuitive drag-and-drop interface and thousands of prebuilt, API-driven action blocks.

Skip the manual processes—automate faster using JSON, YAML or no-code tools. Seamlessly integrate with your existing tech stack and drive productivity across teams. Whether you're orchestrating infrastructure or accelerating service delivery, Concert Workflows simplifies automation and adapts as your business grows.
Achieve cross-stack and cross-domain automation and orchestration

RNA automated performance management screens laid out in a flat plane in isometric view
Automate network performance management

Improve data collection at scale by including data from unsupported platforms. Transform these insights into action through complex workflow automation and remediation. Automate issue resolution, updates and system configuration based on performance alerts.
RNA public cloud management screens laid out in a flat plane in isometric view
Orchestrate and extend automation across systems

Seamlessly integrate automation capabilities across all business systems. Address disparate systems, multiple tools and manual data transfers with advanced orchestration and automation. Bridge platform gaps to establish efficient, error-free workflows that enhance productivity.
RNA network security automation screens laid out in a flat plane in isometric view
Orchestrate security and compliance

Adopt automation, orchestration and platform engineering for self-service infrastructure delivery. Enhanced automation across silos ensures security and compliance controls through orchestration, preventing audit failures. End-to-end IT visibility supports continuous infrastructure security and compliance automation.
RNA ITSM screens laid out in a flat plane in isometric view
Streamline ITSM

Use a scalable solution that leverages real-time data from your IT service management system to automate validation, diagnostics and incident resolution for improved response and decision-making.

Experience the full value of IBM Concert

IBM Concert home screen
IBM Concert home screen

IBM Concert gives teams a unified view of application health and compliance posture, detecting risks early and accelerating recovery. Concert has embedded workflows that turn insights into automated actions—streamlining remediation, simplifying audits and helping organizations stay resilient and compliant with less manual effort.

 Learn more about IBM Concert
Take the next step

Simplify infrastructure complexity and amplify your automation.

