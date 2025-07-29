IBM Concert workflows for infrastructure automation

Scale automation faster—without replacing your current tools. IBM Concert workflows connects, orchestrates and enhances existing scripts, playbooks and platforms such as Ansible, Jenkins and Chef.

With built-in support for APIs, event triggers and role-based controls, you can unify automation across IT environments and drive full-stack orchestration. Trigger workflows through an API or UI, tap into a growing library of integrations and manage everything from a single, centralized platform.

Onboard new tools, preserve what works and evolve your automation—faster, smarter and at scale.