Simplify and modernize storage, data and infrastructure management.
The IBM Storage FlashSystem family of platforms provide market-leading performance, allowing you to simplify operational complexity and streamline management and administration across any environment.
Choose the IBM Storage FlashSystem that is right for you.

Learn more about how you can benefit from IBM Storage FlashSystem platforms and the newest features.

Reports and accolades 40% to 90% lower storage costs with IBM FlashSystem

Our customers reported to ESG that their storage costs were between 40%-90% lower when compared to their previous environments, while performance levels were an average of 840% higher than comparative systems.

 A Primary Storage Gartner Leader - for the 16th time in a row

Learn what positioned IBM Storage FlashSystem as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Primary Storage Arrays.

Shifting from Cybersecurity to Cyber Resilience

Take a deeper look at the concept of cyber resilience, which not only defends against cyberattacks, but puts in place recovery solutions to get back to normal as quickly as possible in the event of an attack.
Documentation IBM Storage FlashSystem 5x00

The compact platform that provides simplicity, affordability, security and performance.

 IBM Storage FlashSystem 7x00

The hybrid cloud enabled, enterprise flash array for mid-range workloads.

IBM Storage FlashSystem 9x00

The latest, high-end multicloud enabled all-flash arrays for enterprises.

The IBM Storage FlashSystem platform can help you protect and scale your business across any network.

 AI driven Inline threat detection

IBM FlashSystem with Storage Insights Pro monitoring IO patterns in real time using an AI Powered inline threat detection model.

IBM Storage FlashSystem family FAQ

Get the answers to your questions pertaining to the IBM Storage FlashSystem platforms.

Get the answers you need regarding the IBM Storage FlashSystem and SAN volume controller.

The IBM Storage FlashSystem Fundamentals course covers the basics of flash storage systems.

IBM future-ready storage redefining data center boundaries. How resilient is your organization?

Enterprise storage for all

Learn about the FlashSystem models and options built to meet the ever-growing storage needs of businesses of all sizes.

