Illustration of first steps toward storage/server security and data protection
Fight ransomware

This webinar examines how IBM Storage Defender and IBM Storage FlashSystem work in a coordinated manner to substantially improve the overall capacity for early threat detection, data protection, and fast operations recovery. Learn how this maximizes the power of your lines of defense to protect your business operations from ransomware and other data loss risks.
The coordinated interaction between IBM Storage Defender and IBM Storage delivers the following business benefits:  

  • A unified and clear view of the overall data resilience status across primary and secondary storage
  • Automated creation of immutable copies of data logically isolated from production environments
  • Fast ransomware detection at file system and block level
  • Detailed information about validated backup copies and their location so they can be used as a trusted source of data to quickly recover business operations
  • Clean room environment to verify that workloads can be safely restored to production

Market leadership

A Primary Storage Gartner Leader - the 16th time in a row

Learn why IBM is recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Primary Storage for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision for IBM Storage Virtualize.

 IBM Storage FlashSystem wins on TrustRadius

IBM Storage FlashSystem won again the Top Rated award from TrustRadius for Enterprise Flash Array Storage Solutions based on its excellent customer satisfaction ratings.

 40% to 90% lower storage costs with IBM FlashSystem

Our customers reported to ESG that their storage costs were between 40%-90% lower when compared to their previous environments, while performance levels were an average of 840% higher than comparative systems.

 Winning on G2

Based on users reviews, G2 awarded IBM Storage FlashSystem with Users Love Us badge.
