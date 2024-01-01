Find more information
Learn why IBM is recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Primary Storage for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision for IBM Storage Virtualize.
IBM Storage FlashSystem won again the Top Rated award from TrustRadius for Enterprise Flash Array Storage Solutions based on its excellent customer satisfaction ratings.
Our customers reported to ESG that their storage costs were between 40% and 90% lower when compared to their previous environments, while performance levels were an average of 840% higher than comparative systems.
Based on users reviews, G2 awarded IBM Storage FlashSystem with Users Love Us badge.