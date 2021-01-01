Home IBM Financing Pre-Owned IBM Certified Pre-Owned

Explore IBM remanufactured products to meet budget needs for your hybrid cloud and AI project.

IBM Certified Pre-Owned Certified Pre-Owned IBM® Power® System

Leverage the remanufactured IBM Power® Systems to manage your most critical business applications and help reduce software costs and overall TCO.

Certified Pre-Owned IBM storage solutions

Maximize storage efficiency to transform the economics of data storage. Upgrade to flash storage or expand your current infrastructure.

 Certified Pre-Owned IBM Z® mainframes

Take advantage of IBM Z to help tackle your toughest real-time business demands. Explore opportunities that can help lower TCO.​
IBM Z is vital, as we provide tools to support migrations to new IBM Db2 for z/OS features. Karl Henn Senior Systems Programmer SOFTWARE ENGINEERING GmbH Read the case study
Benefits of IBM Certified Pre-Owned Read the solution brief Control budget and cost

IBM Certified Pre-Owned can help lower TCO, and help free up cash for other strategic initiatives.

 Quickly respond to business demands

IBM Certified Pre-Owned equipment may provide a fast, customized solution to meet your business needs.

 Build for trust and reliability

IBM Certified Pre-Owned IT is remanufactured with genuine parts and eligible for IBM maintenance.
