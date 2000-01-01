Home IBM Financing End of Lease Return Locations End of lease options
End of lease equipment return locations

Please reference the Returns Authorization (RA) number provided on the Bill of Lading or attach the Equipment Schedule Listing referencing the RA number (RA Letter) with your shipment documentation. The RA number is required to help improve warehouse receipt/reconciliation.

For equipment leased in United States only.

For additional inquiries or requests contact us here.

All 2828, 2818, 2817, 2827, 2964, 2965, 3906, 3907 and 8561. All Power Systems, including MT's: 7039, 7040, 9076, 9125, 9118, 9119. All RS/6000® System p, AS/400® System i™ (940X, 9910) and all 1455. Silicon Graphics, OEM Networking equipment (except Cisco), and all other equipment that is not included on this page.

All Storwize Assets, SAN, DS8000, ESS Servers Type 5147 and 5148 (All Models) 2857 Models 003 and 006. Types 2005/B16, 2053/424, 2101/N42, 2105/E20, 3572/S4H and 3580/H4S, Cloud Objects, Tape Storage and Flash Storage.

IBM Corp. (ICC/POK REMFG)
Building 004 North Dock 
(Deliveries after 2pm may be redirected to Building 006)
2455 South Road
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
Attn: GARS/EOL receiving   
No Dock Appointments Required

 Print label

All PureFlex and FlexSystems, including machine types below:

Chassis: 7893
Rack: 7953
Flex System Manager Node: 7955; 8731
Compute Nodes:

  • x86: 7863; 7903; 7906; 7916; 7917; 8956
  • Power: 7895; 7954

Storage:

  • 2076 - Storwize V7000 Storage ***(Only if part of PureFlex)***
  • 4939 - Pure Flex V7000 Storage

IBM Corp. (ICC/POK REMFG)
Building 004 North Dock 
(Deliveries after 2pm may be redirected to Building 006)
2455 South Road
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
Attn: GARS/EOL receiving   
No Dock Appointments Required   

 Print label

All Mobile Devices, PC, PC peripherals, System X & Blade servers, INTEL based servers from Hewlett-Packard, Dell, non IBM storage and other manufacturers.

All Point-of-Sale equipment, SUN, CISCO and miscellaneous UNIX Servers

*PLEASE SEE BELOW IMPORTANT MESSAGE ON BATTERIES RETURNS

IBM Credit LLC
c/o REMarkets
9800 Decker Lane
Suite 100
Austin, TX 78724

Dock hours are 8:00 am - 4:00 pm Monday thru Friday
Phone: (913)909-0489

 Print label
For equipment leased in Canada only

All IBM Manufactured High Value equipment Z series, P series, Hybrids, and Storage. All 2064, 2066, 2074, 2084, 2086, 309X, 2003, 3006, 7060, 9021, 9022, 9027, 9032, 9034, 9037, System/390® compatible processors (e.g., Amdahl, HDS) equipment and associated boxes. 9121, 9672, 9674, 3170, 3300, 3835, 3900, 4000 and 4100. All 2828, 2818, 2817, 2097, 2096, 2098,2094, 2096, 2097, 2098, 2827. All Power Systems, including MT's: 7039, 7040, 9076, 9125, 9118, 9119. All RS/6000® System p, AS/400® System i™ (940X, 9910). All Storage Equipment (e.g., DS8000, XIV, TS4000, TS3000, TS2000, Storwize, SAN, NAS, Sonas, Flash Storage, 2076 - Storwize V7000 Storage and all other Storage Brand products).  All PureFlex and FlexSystems.

IBM Canada Limited
Systems Canada GARS/EOL
8200 Warden Ave
Markham, Ontario, Canada
L6G 1C7

Attn to: GARS/EOL receiving
No Dock Appointments Required
Dock Delivery Hours 9AM to 3PM

 Print label

All OEM PC Products and Mobile Devices,  PC peripherals, System X & Blade servers, INTEL based servers from Hewlett-Packard, Dell and other manufacturers. All SUN, CISCO and miscellaneous UNIX, Network gear,  Servers, Desktops,  Laptops,  Monitors, Printers,  APC units, Scanners, All in one's.

Remarkets c/o DCR Systems
C/O IBM FINANCING / GARS
27 Staples Ave, Unit 1-3
Richmond Hill, ON
L4B 0B5
ATTN: IBM GARS
Appt only required if more than 5 skids.
Email: dmurphy@dcr.ca

 Print label
Return Transportation Options in the US:

McCollister's Moving and Storage – To request a quote form call 800-257-9595

You may also select a carrier or moving company of your choice.
To ship large quantities of laptops:

Batteries must be installed in the system

  • Use industry-standard “PowerPacs” (suggested).
  • Double wrap each laptop in “large bubble” bubble wrap and secure with tape.
  • Place laptop in box on its edge, not flat. Fill first level in box.
  • Place cardboard layer over first layer of laptops.
  • Pack second layer of laptops individually wrapped with bubble wrap.
  • Place cardboard layer over second layer of laptops.
  • Wrap attachments (AC adapters, external floppy drives, etc.) in bubble wrap and place on top of second layer of laptops.
  • Seal box with tape
  • No more than two layers of laptops within a box.
To ship monitors (LCDs and CRTs)

Batteries must be installed in the system.

  • Wrap monitor in bubble wrap.
  • Place monitor in box laying on its side (not on its pedestal).
  • Add power cord and signal cable.
  • Be certain to include pedestal base/tilt-swivel stand.
  • Ensure pedestal base is securely attached.

When returning cables or other accessories, those items must be returned either in the same box as the laptop to which they belong or all accessories for each laptop may be put in a box if included on the same pallet as those laptops to which they belong.
To return tower servers

There should not be any batteries for tower server

Place the tower in a plastic bag and seal with tape. Wrap the tower in bubble wrap and seal it in a cardboard box along with miscellaneous components like cables.

When returning cables or other accessories those items must be returned either in the same box as the server to which they belong or all accessories for each unit may be put in a box if included on the same pallet as the servers to which they belong.

And add transportation

You are responsible for arranging for the transportation of any Equipment and for ensuring compliance with all regulatory conditions for transportation, import or export of any Equipment prior to returning such Equipment to us.