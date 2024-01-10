Home Events World Economic Forum IBM at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024
January 15 -19, 2024; Davos-Klosters, Switzerland
Read the CEO's Guide to Generative AI Sign up for AI topic updates
A car driving down a winding road through a snow-covered forrest
Let’s create trusted AI for business

The economics of AI have given rise to tremendous adoption, but the stakes have never been higher. The course to be charted will define how businesses balance cutting-edge innovation with the core values of integrity and trust. They will challenge organizations to rethink the role of their workforce and how best to navigate privacy and legal risks. As leaders, we must foster a culture guided by the duty to ensure the well-being of people is prioritized, data quality is upheld, and models are designed and deployed safely.

IBM looks forward to this year's 54th Annual Meeting and contributing to the crucial discussion around “Rebuilding Trust.” 
IBM and Meta launch the AI Alliance

Launched in collaboration with over 50 founding members and collaborators globally, this group is focused on fostering an open community to enable the acceleration of responsible innovation in AI.

Questions? Contact the IBM Davos team.
Replays Generative AI: Steam Engine of the Fourth Industrial Revolution?

Watch a replay of IBM Chairman and CEO, Arvind Krishna discussing AI's role in the 'fourth industrial revolution' in this WEF panel event.

 Watch the replay: Quantum’s Black Swan, with Ana Paula Assis

Ana Paula Assis, Chair and GM, IBM EMA, talks about the potential for quantum computing to reshape economies and industries, and what’s next for this groundbreaking technology.

 Politico and IBM: The Great AI Debate

Watch the replay of our Oxford style debate on who should write the future of AI. Hosted by Politico and sponsored by IBM.
Reports AI Adoption Index

Data Suggests Growth in Enterprise Adoption of AI is Due to Widespread Deployment by Early Adopters, But Barriers Keep 40% in the Exploration and Experimentation Phases.

 AI Governance Alliance: Briefing Paper Series 2024

In an era marked by rapid technological transformation, the AI Governance Alliance – Briefing Paper Series stands as a pivotal point of reference, guiding responsible transformation with artificial intelligence (AI).

 IBM and WEF Report: Quantum Economy Blueprint

This blueprint provides a framework for value-led, democratic access to quantum resources, extending the Quantum Computing Governance Principles into practice for regional or national strategies.

WEF Skills First Hiring Report Featuring IBM

New WEF report on the importance of skills first hiring to keep pace with innovation highlights IBM’s SkillsBuild program.

 WEF Report on TradeTech in Collaboration with IBM

Read WEF’s new report, with collaboration from IBM, on how transformative technologies like AI robotics and automation will revolutionize global trade.

Perspectives from Davos

Listen to diverse viewpoints and opinions on global issues from attendees of the World Economic Forum, including world leaders, policymakers, and other experts.
Views from Davos: Mohamad Ali

Watch Mohamad Ali, SVP and COO, IBM Consulting, discuss the event's theme, rebuilding trust.

 Views from Davos: Sebastian Krause

Watch Sebastian Krause, SVP and Chief Revenue Officer, IBM, discuss his point of view in rebuilding trust with generative AI.

 Views from Davos: Jonathan Wright

Watch Jonathan Wright, Global Managing Partner, IBM Consulting, discuss how trust will dictate the pace of change with generative AI.
Views from Davos: John Granger

Watch John Granger, SVP, IBM Consulting, discuss generative AI and the implications for data, skills, and governance.

 Views from Davos: Jonathan Adashek

Watch Jonathan Adashek, SVP, Marketing and Communications and Chief Communications Officer, IBM, share what he's hearing from clients and partners about AI technology, regulation, and use cases.

 Views from Davos: Gary Cohn

Watch Gary Cohn, Vice Chairman, IBM, discuss his role in the WEF panel on AI governance and IBM's point of view on trust and regulation.

 Views from Davos: Chris Padilla

Watch Chris Padilla, VP, Government and Regulatory Affairs, IBM, reflect on the week in Davos and IBM’s work with government officials on smart AI regulation.

 Views from Davos: Matt Candy

Watch Matt Candy, Global Managing Partner, Generative AI, IBM Consulting, share some of his key takeaways from this year’s World Economic Forum, including a safe and trustworthy future for AI.

 Views from Davos: Jennifer Kirkwood

Jen Kirkwood, Partner, Talent Transformation, IBM Consulting, shares her insights on the 2024 World Economic Forum.

 Views from Davos: Alessandro Curioni

Watch Alessandro Curioni, IBM Fellow, and Director of IBM Research Zurich, give his thoughts on why AI and quantum computing will be the fundamental technologies that power our world.

 Views from Davos: Jesus Mantas

Jesus Mantas, Global Managing Partner, IBM, shares his reflections on day three of the World Economic Forum.

Conversations from Davos

Gain insights from business leaders and experts attending the World Economic Forum as they discuss a range of topics in thought-provoking one-on-one interviews.
Women in AI: Ana Paula Assis
Interview with Claudia Edelman

Watch as Jesus Mantas interviews Claudia Edelman of We Are All Human.

 Interview with Sabastian Niles

Watch as Jesus Mantas, Global Managing Partner, IBM Consulting, interviews Sabastian Niles of Salesforce.

 Interview with Tim Stekkinger

Watch as Jonathan Wright interviews Tim Stekkinger of TradeTech Global Initiative.
Interview with Alexi Robichaux

Watch part one of Jesus Mantas's interview Alexi Robichaux of BetterUp.

 Interview with Steve Barrett

Jonathan Adashek, SVP, Marketing and Communications and Chief Communications Officer, IBM, interviews Steve Barrett, Editorial Director, PRWeek, about how AI will benefit the PR and communications industries.

 Interview with Becky Frankiewicz

Ana Paula Assis, Chair and GM, IBM EMA, chats with Becky Frankiewicz, Chief Commercial Officer, Manpower, about how AI will shape hiring and talent management, and how to best upskill the workforce for the AI era.

 Interview with Kathy Bloomgarden

Jonathan Adashek, SVP, Marketing and Communications and Chief Communications Officer, IBM, interviews Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO, Ruder Finn, about how AI will shape public relations and communications strategies.

 Interview with Daniel Newman

Mohamad Ali, SVP & COO, IBM Consulting, talks with Daniel Newman, CEO of The Futurum Group, about why 2024 will be the year of implementation for generative AI.

 Interview with Daniel Pacthod

John Granger, SVP, IBM Consulting, interviews Daniel Pacthod, Global co-leader of McKinsey Sustainability, following a lunch event that IBM and McKinsey hosted for a select group of CEOs.

 Interview with Vikas Taneja

Emily Fontaine, Client & Partner Leader, IBM, interviews Vikas Taneja, Managing Director and Senior Partner, Boston Consulting Group, about how trusted AI can transform businesses.

 Interview with Brian Lott

Watch Jonathan Adashek, SVP, Marketing and Communications and Chief Communications Officer, IBM, interview Brian Lott, Chief Communications Officer, Mubadala, about how AI is changing investment opportunities across industries.

 Interview with Mrinal Manohar

Watch Shyam Nagarajan, Global Partner and Responsible AI Leader, IBM Consulting talk with Mrinal Manohar, CEO, Casper Labs, about the exciting new IBM + Casper Labs partnership.
Speakers

We’re honored to be leading several important discussions at the Annual Meeting and welcome you to follow the conversation with our executives. 

 Arvind Krishna

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, IBM

 Gary Cohn

Vice Chairman, IBM

 Jonathan Adashek

Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications and Chief Communications Officer, IBM

 Rob Thomas

Senior Vice President, Software and Chief Commercial Officer, IBM

 Jesus Mantas

Global Managing Partner

 Ana Paula Assis

General Manager, EMEA

 John Granger

Senior Vice President, IBM Consulting

 Mohamad Ali

SVP & COO, IBM Consulting
Venue
The IBM Studio on Promenade 87

Located on Promenade 87, 7270 Davos, Switzerland, the IBM Studio will be host to important discussions around rebuilding trust, including how organizations can apply trusted AI for business.  WEF attendees are no strangers to high-stakes decisions. And today, with the advent of generative AI, the stakes couldn’t be higher. With the economics of AI fundamentally changing, accelerated processes and reduced expenses could help unlock USD 4.4 trillion annually in productivity.

Businesses and governments bear a significant responsibility to ensure the integrity of their data and the ethics of its application. Missteps can expose organizations to data privacy issues, legal complications, and ethical dilemmas. Equally important are the human aspects— the profound ways in which this technology will reshape workforces, automate tasks, and create entirely new categories of jobs. That’s why IBM is focused on:

  • Ethically responsible AI
  • The targeted regulation of AI
  • AI for sustainability
  • AI and the workforce

Related content

Watch now ( 14:44)
Become a value creator

Understand the different approaches to applying generative AI—and how an AI platform targeted for your use cases can jumpstart business value.

 Generative AI: Its Rise and Potential for Society

Listen as Malcolm Gladwell and Dr. Darío Gil chat about the evolution of AI, practical uses, and how businesses can create value through cutting-edge technology.

 Accelerate trust, transparency and governance in AI

Learn more about the key benefits gained with automated AI governance and best practices on how to get started today.
Start creating value with trusted generative AI.

Learn how to apply generative AI to jumpstart business value with a platform targeted for your organization's use case.

 Register for an AI strategy session
More ways to explore Artificial intelligence Artificial Intelligence Services watsonx watsonx.governance