The economics of AI have given rise to tremendous adoption, but the stakes have never been higher. The course to be charted will define how businesses balance cutting-edge innovation with the core values of integrity and trust. They will challenge organizations to rethink the role of their workforce and how best to navigate privacy and legal risks. As leaders, we must foster a culture guided by the duty to ensure the well-being of people is prioritized, data quality is upheld, and models are designed and deployed safely.

IBM looks forward to this year's 54th Annual Meeting and contributing to the crucial discussion around “Rebuilding Trust.”