The economics of AI have given rise to tremendous adoption, but the stakes have never been higher. The course to be charted will define how businesses balance cutting-edge innovation with the core values of integrity and trust. They will challenge organizations to rethink the role of their workforce and how best to navigate privacy and legal risks. As leaders, we must foster a culture guided by the duty to ensure the well-being of people is prioritized, data quality is upheld, and models are designed and deployed safely.
IBM looks forward to this year's 54th Annual Meeting and contributing to the crucial discussion around “Rebuilding Trust.”
Launched in collaboration with over 50 founding members and collaborators globally, this group is focused on fostering an open community to enable the acceleration of responsible innovation in AI.
Located on Promenade 87, 7270 Davos, Switzerland, the IBM Studio will be host to important discussions around rebuilding trust, including how organizations can apply trusted AI for business. WEF attendees are no strangers to high-stakes decisions. And today, with the advent of generative AI, the stakes couldn’t be higher. With the economics of AI fundamentally changing, accelerated processes and reduced expenses could help unlock USD 4.4 trillion annually in productivity.
Businesses and governments bear a significant responsibility to ensure the integrity of their data and the ethics of its application. Missteps can expose organizations to data privacy issues, legal complications, and ethical dilemmas. Equally important are the human aspects— the profound ways in which this technology will reshape workforces, automate tasks, and create entirely new categories of jobs. That’s why IBM is focused on:
