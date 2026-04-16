APAC Ecosystem Growth Summit at Think Singapore

Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore

20 July, 2026

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Overview

IBM Ecosystem Growth Summit is an exclusive, invite-only executive forum bringing together senior leaders from IBM, GSIs, Strategic Partners, Distributors (VADs), ISVs, and growth partners across the region.

Designed as a high impact full-day working summit, this gathering aligns the APAC ecosystem around 2026 priorities, regional market momentum, SaaS acceleration, co-sell execution, and deal progression. With over 250 senior ecosystem leaders and partners expected, the summit creates a focused environment to strengthen collaboration, sharpen go-to-market strategies, and accelerate pipeline-to-revenue outcomes across territories and segments.

Why attend

  • Accelerating Growth Across the Region: Explore key sales plays, combo solutions, marketplace opportunities, and deal progression strategies designed to convert regional momentum into measurable business impact.
  • Strategic Alignment with APAC Leadership: Engage directly with APAC ecosystem, sales, and product leaders to align on regional growth priorities, industry plays, and client opportunities for the year ahead.
  • Dedicated Partner Tracks: Focused breakout sessions designed to help partners leave with a clearer understanding of market momentum, actionable growth opportunities, and concrete next steps for joint execution. Partners will gain insights into key market trends, explore execution-ready sales plays, participate in live planning and co-creation sessions with IBM:
  1. GSI Leadership Forum – The session will focus on aligning around scaling industry-led solutions, and strengthening joint execution to drive complex, high-value engagements across the region.
  2. Distributor & Re-sellers Engagement – Partners will workshop territory priorities, practical enablement opportunities, and strategies to expand pipeline through the broader partner ecosystem along with busting some of the common myths.
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Exclusive Experiences at APAC Ecosystem Growth Summit

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Dedicated partner tracks

Dive deeper into tailored sessions built specifically for GSIs, distributors, and resellers. Gain clarity on priority plays, market opportunities, and execution strategies—so you leave aligned, enabled, and ready to win.
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GTM workshops

Roll up your sleeves in hands-on sessions designed to sharpen your go-to-market strategy. Co-create with IBM teams, refine your positioning, and walk away with actionable plans to accelerate pipeline and close deals faster.
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Partner reception

Build meaningful connections in a more relaxed setting with IBM leaders, peers, and key ecosystem partners. Strengthen relationships, exchange ideas, and uncover new collaboration opportunities that go beyond the formal agenda.
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Tech experience tours

Explore IBM’s latest innovations through curated, guided tours of the show floor. See real use cases in action, understand how to position them with clients, and translate technology into tangible business value.

Agenda

This is an invitation-only program. Registration approval is required to ensure a curated and high-impact experience. Seats are limited. Kindly note that attendees will be responsible for their own travel and accommodation arrangements.

Actionable Insights

The ensuing dialogues covered a range of critical topics and we invite you to explore these in more detail by browsing the varied resources included here which range from broad strategic summaries to actionable, practical guides and workshops. 

Please do share these valuable takeaways with your colleagues to fuel informed discussions and collaborative progress.
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Event APAC Ecosystem Growth Summit at Think Singapore

IBM Ecosystem Growth Summit is an exclusive, invite-only executive forum bringing together senior leaders from IBM, GSIs, Strategic Partners, Distributors (VADs), ISVs, and growth partners across the region.

Register Now

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