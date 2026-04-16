IBM Ecosystem Growth Summit is an exclusive, invite-only executive forum bringing together senior leaders from IBM, GSIs, Strategic Partners, Distributors (VADs), ISVs, and growth partners across the region.

Designed as a high impact full-day working summit, this gathering aligns the APAC ecosystem around 2026 priorities, regional market momentum, SaaS acceleration, co-sell execution, and deal progression. With over 250 senior ecosystem leaders and partners expected, the summit creates a focused environment to strengthen collaboration, sharpen go-to-market strategies, and accelerate pipeline-to-revenue outcomes across territories and segments.