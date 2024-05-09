Home Events Microsoft Ignite IBM at Microsoft Ignite - 2024
Microsoft’s largest annual event  —  November 19-22 in Chicago — Booth #339
IBM announces Copilot Runway Webinar: Use cases for IBM Copilot Runway
picture of a woman sitting in front of a computer screen

IBM is excited to invite you to attend Microsoft Ignite 2024, a premier technology conference. This year's event promises to be an incredible opportunity to learn, connect, and discover the latest solutions to achieve your goals faster. Microsoft Ignite will welcome an in-person audience of 10,000 attendees, a significant increase from last year, and also a global digital audience of 250,000.

IBM is sponsoring both the Executive track and the Technologist track with speaking sessions in both tracks where we focus on IBM’s expertise in Copilot/GenAI, Automation, Azure, application modernization, security and more. We will also have IBM and Microsoft senior executives available for client meetings. 

IBM announces watsonx on Microsoft Azure
IBM and Microsoft open three new experiences zones

Join the GenAI for Industry virtual roundtable series
Agenda
Executive track breakout session Scaling AI for the enterprise with a hybrid-by-design approach

The explosion of AI has shifted the role of enterprise technology from a tool to support business objectives to a fundamental driver of business value. To capitalize on the promise of AI, organizations need an IT foundation intentionally designed to scale generative AI use cases. Hear from experts on how IBM and Microsoft partner to help clients adopt a hybrid-by-design strategy that enables organizations to align architectural and technology choices with AI objectives and business priorities.
Technologist track breakout session Optimize Azure cloud operations with end-to-end IT automation

The average enterprise today uses multiple clouds and manages thousands of physical assets while generative AI is predicted to create over 1 billion new applications. This growing complexity, combined with limited visibility across systems and distributed workforces, leads to inefficiencies, increased risk, and waste. In this session, hear from clients and experts on how to gain end-to-end visibility, reduce complexity, and manage tech spend with the Apptio portfolio, Turbonomic and Instana.
20 November | 7pm - 9pm ET IBM Reception

Join IBM at Row 24 in the historic Motor Row district in Chicago's South Loop area for a welcome reception. Mingle with event attendees and make connections while you enjoy a light menu and beverages. 
Live interview (Technologist track) Winning strategies from the game changers

In this exclusive interview, we will explore how IBM and Microsoft are helping enterprises leverage the power of open together with deep industry expertise to drive innovation. Experts will share real-world examples of how businesses are deploying data, AI and automation to improve productivity and drive new revenue streams. Dive into the strategies and best practices for delivering successful industry transformation.
Live demo (Technologist track) Speed time to value with custom-designed Copilot solutions

As enterprises begin applying Microsoft Copilot across generative AI use cases, they will need to deploy it in ways that optimize Copilot for their business use case as well as their technology environment. In this demo, learn some best practices around putting Copilot to work with faster time to value.
Speakers Varun Biljani

Global Managing Partner, Hybrid Cloud Services, IBM Consulting, IBM

 Leon Harris

CTO, Strategic Partnerships, Microsoft, Global Sales, IBM

 Chris McGuire

VP and General Manager, Global Microsoft Strategic Partnership, IBM Consulting, IBM

 Francesco Brenna

VP and Senior Partner, Global Microsoft Practice Leader, IBM Consulting, IBM

 Phil Alfano

Field CTO, IBM Apptio

 Michelle Pellegrin

Global Managing Director, Microsoft Partnership, IBM Ecosystem
Venue
Chicago, Illinois McCormick Place Convention Center Chicago, know for it's architecture and innovation, will be the host city of the event this year. Located on Chicago's lakefront close to downtown, the impressive McCormick Convention Center take center stage for the Microsoft Ignite event. Register for the event

