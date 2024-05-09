IBM is excited to invite you to attend Microsoft Ignite 2024, a premier technology conference. This year's event promises to be an incredible opportunity to learn, connect, and discover the latest solutions to achieve your goals faster. Microsoft Ignite will welcome an in-person audience of 10,000 attendees, a significant increase from last year, and also a global digital audience of 250,000.
IBM is sponsoring both the Executive track and the Technologist track with speaking sessions in both tracks where we focus on IBM’s expertise in Copilot/GenAI, Automation, Azure, application modernization, security and more. We will also have IBM and Microsoft senior executives available for client meetings.
IBM and Microsoft open three new experiences zones
Join the GenAI for Industry virtual roundtable series
The explosion of AI has shifted the role of enterprise technology from a tool to support business objectives to a fundamental driver of business value. To capitalize on the promise of AI, organizations need an IT foundation intentionally designed to scale generative AI use cases. Hear from experts on how IBM and Microsoft partner to help clients adopt a hybrid-by-design strategy that enables organizations to align architectural and technology choices with AI objectives and business priorities.
The average enterprise today uses multiple clouds and manages thousands of physical assets while generative AI is predicted to create over 1 billion new applications. This growing complexity, combined with limited visibility across systems and distributed workforces, leads to inefficiencies, increased risk, and waste. In this session, hear from clients and experts on how to gain end-to-end visibility, reduce complexity, and manage tech spend with the Apptio portfolio, Turbonomic and Instana.
Join IBM at Row 24 in the historic Motor Row district in Chicago's South Loop area for a welcome reception. Mingle with event attendees and make connections while you enjoy a light menu and beverages.
In this exclusive interview, we will explore how IBM and Microsoft are helping enterprises leverage the power of open together with deep industry expertise to drive innovation. Experts will share real-world examples of how businesses are deploying data, AI and automation to improve productivity and drive new revenue streams. Dive into the strategies and best practices for delivering successful industry transformation.
As enterprises begin applying Microsoft Copilot across generative AI use cases, they will need to deploy it in ways that optimize Copilot for their business use case as well as their technology environment. In this demo, learn some best practices around putting Copilot to work with faster time to value.
Global Managing Partner, Hybrid Cloud Services, IBM Consulting, IBM
CTO, Strategic Partnerships, Microsoft, Global Sales, IBM
VP and General Manager, Global Microsoft Strategic Partnership, IBM Consulting, IBM
VP and Senior Partner, Global Microsoft Practice Leader, IBM Consulting, IBM
Field CTO, IBM Apptio
Global Managing Director, Microsoft Partnership, IBM Ecosystem
Join us in this informative webinar as we navigate the journey of modernizing SAP workloads on Microsoft Azure and the role of GenAI.
Microsoft and IBM recently hosted a Copilot hackathon - a high-energy event that brought together diverse minds, all united by a common passion for innovation.
The future of AI in the sector holds great promise, with opportunities for continued advancements in energy management, infrastructure optimization, and customer engagement.