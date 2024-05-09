IBM is excited to invite you to attend Microsoft Ignite 2024, a premier technology conference. This year's event promises to be an incredible opportunity to learn, connect, and discover the latest solutions to achieve your goals faster. Microsoft Ignite will welcome an in-person audience of 10,000 attendees, a significant increase from last year, and also a global digital audience of 250,000.

IBM is sponsoring both the Executive track and the Technologist track with speaking sessions in both tracks where we focus on IBM’s expertise in Copilot/GenAI, Automation, Azure, application modernization, security and more. We will also have IBM and Microsoft senior executives available for client meetings.