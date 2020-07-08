Home Events Global Elite EMEA Forum: 8, 10 and 18 September Partner Plus Global Elite EMEA Forum: 8, 10 and 18 September
This event offers you a unique environment for exchanging ideas and learning about new technologies alongside the brightest minds in Cloud and AI
Agenda by day

Each day, we will explore how leaders are reimagining their operational models to not only deal with the crisis today sustainably, but also be future-ready

8th September: Insights from IBM and Industry Thought Leaders

  • 09:00 Welcome
  • 09:15 Keynote by Andrew Brown
  • 09:45 Manage and Scale Your Edge Solution Securely Ciaran Ryan, Rob High
  • 10:15 DataOps Session with Inderpal Bhandari
  • 11:00 Talent and Tech in a Post-Pandemic World Daniel Hernandez
  • 11:30 World's First FSS Ready Public Cloud Hillery Hunter, Thomas Hager
  • 12:00 AI Ethics + Q&A, Francesca Rossi
10th September [TRACK 1]: Overcome Challenges and Accelerate your Journey to AI

  • 09:00 Welcome
  • 09:15 Expanding Your Data Governance Program to Govern AI, Manish Bhide
  • 09:45 The Future of AI-Powered Business Intelligence - Cognos Chris McPherson
  • 10:15 Cloud Pak for Data as a Service, Stephanie Walter
  • 11:00 The Debater and first integration of key National Language Processing Noam Slonim
  • 11:30 Diversity and Building an Inclusive Team Seth Dobrin and Srividya Sridharan
  • 12:00 Winning the Platform War by embracing IBM Z and Unleashing the Power of Cloud Pak for Data Samantha Buhler
10th September [TRACK 2]: Exploring Sustainable Continuity and Essential Transformation

  • 09:00 Welcome
  • 09:15 Accelerating Digital Transformation with AI in HR Eric Bokelberg
  • 09:45 Application Modernisation Ian Robinson
  • 10:15 Do More with Enterprise Content Using IBM Cloud Pak for Automation, Eileen Lowry, Doug Coombs
  • 11:00 Hybrid Cloud build with Red Hat
  • 11:30 Keynote Jens Diedrichsen
  • 12:00 Previewing IBM Cloud Satellite - IBM Cloud Anywhere You Need It, Briana Frank, Jason McGee
  • 12:30 Managing Technology Requirements for Regulatory Compliance and Reducing Cybersecurity Risk Julian Meyrick
18th September: Practical Application to Drive Value in Business Outcomes

  • 09:00 Welcome
  • 09:15 Boost IT Operations Efficiency with AI-powered Insights in your collaboration tools Matthias Funke, Brian Elliott)
  • 09:45 Danske - The Journey of a New Chief Data Officer Richard Black, Seth Dobrin
  • 10:15 Panel Discussion
  • 11:00 Conversational Banking with NatWest
  • 11:30 DataOps with ING Jo Ramos, Ferd Scheepers
  • 12:00 Ask a Data Scientist with Ironside
  • 12:30 iOLAP - Netezza Performance Server Deployment Experiences Chris Jordan, Adam Laughlin
Featured Speakers Keynotes will include experiential best practises on emerging technology and practical applications of Cloud, Data and AI Daniel Hernandez

IBM General Manager Data & AI

 Francesca Rossi

IBM Fellow and AI Ethics Global Leader

 Andrew Brown

IBM General Manager Cloud & Cognitive Software Europe

 Hillery Hunter

IBM Fellow, VP & CTO Cloud

 Susara van den Heever

CTO Data Science EMEA at IBM Expert Labs, Member IBM Academy of Technology

 Dr. Inderpal Bhandari

IBM Global Chief Data Officer

 Dr. Pam Askar

Director of Data Science, Ironside

 Dr. Seth Dobrin

IBM VP Data and AI, Chief Data Officer, Cloud and Cognitive Software