Join us for an exclusive summit, happening at three IBM centers: New York, Chicago and Dallas.
Let’s drive the digital transformation your industry needs

This fall, we’ll be hosting this year’s IBM Cloud® Innovation Summit at three of our IBM offices: New York, Chicago and Dallas.  

At each city event, you will have the opportunity to take part in business and technical sessions that cover:

  • In-depth overview of the IBM Cloud Product Roadmap, along with client use cases
  • Business sessions that explore how to manage risk in a distributed cloud environment
  • Technical sessions to meet cloud subject matter experts, along with multiple hands-on labs
  • Essentials for building a cloud center of excellence
Agenda
Kickoff

10:00 a.m. IBM Cloud strategy

11:00 a.m. IBM Cloud roadmap and use cases
Business track

1:00 p.m. De-risking the digital supply chain

1:55 p.m. Mainframe modernization on the cloud

2:50 p.m. Building your Cloud Center of Excellence
Technical track

1:00 p.m. Ask the cloud experts

2:00 p.m. Hands-on labs
Social event

4:15 p.m.

Simplify operations across cloud platforms so you can build and scale applications faster.
Registration Chicago, IL

IBM Chicago Office — 71 S Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL

 Dallas, TX

IBM Dallas Studio — 1177 S Belt Line Road, Dallas, TX

 New York, NY

IBM NYC Studio — 51 Astor Place, New York, NY