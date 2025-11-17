Tuesday, December 9, 2025
Hong Kong Palace Museum, West Kowloon
Welcome to the Art of Intelligence Forum: Where Ideas Become Iconic.
On December 9, step into a celebration of creativity, innovation, and the transformative power of artificial intelligence.
The Art of Intelligence Forum will bring together industry leaders and the next generation of AI innovators to explore how intelligence and talent evolve in the age of AI. Through visionary showcases, inspiring exchanges, and collaborative dialogue, the forum will chart a path toward a smarter, more connected future.
Together, we’ll shape the next generation of intelligence and talent - where ideas truly become iconic.
Join us for an engaging dialogue with visionaries, entrepreneurs, and business leaders sharing how AI is reshaping industries, unlocking human potential, and redefining the boundaries of innovation. Discover the emerging trends, challenges, and breakthroughs that are shaping the next era of intelligence.
Student teams pitch their best Al solutions that demonstrate business value, creativity, and innovation on given topics – competing for an exclusive offer in the 2026 IBM HK Consulting Associates Program!
Insightful exchanges with leading industry professionals and entrepreneurs as they share stories, breakthroughs, and perspectives on emerging trends, opportunities, and challenges shaping our digital future.
A refined space for networking and collaboration among distinguished guests, speakers, and partners — connecting change makers and decision-makers driving the evolution of AI innovation.
An exclusive networking reception for distinguished guests, speakers, and partners connecting industry leaders, innovators, and decision‑makers in an intimate setting.
An opening speech introducing the forum’s theme and objectives, highlighting the purpose behind this year’s gathering.
Engineering the intelligent experience: How Hong Kong’s industry leaders are turning AI into competitive advantage.
Empowering tomorrow’s innovations: Building the human capital for an AI-driven future.
Creativity, storytelling, and human imagination in the age of AI.
