Welcome to the Art of Intelligence Forum: Where Ideas Become Iconic.

On December 9, step into a celebration of creativity, innovation, and the transformative power of artificial intelligence.

The Art of Intelligence Forum will bring together industry leaders and the next generation of AI innovators to explore how intelligence and talent evolve in the age of AI. Through visionary showcases, inspiring exchanges, and collaborative dialogue, the forum will chart a path toward a smarter, more connected future.

Together, we’ll shape the next generation of intelligence and talent - where ideas truly become iconic.



Date: Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Time: 14:30 PM - 18:00 PM

Location: Hong Kong Palace Museum, West Kowloon