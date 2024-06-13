Generative AI is transforming how work gets done.
However, many enterprises are constrained from maximizing value from AI. Data complexity and a lack of guardrails that can lead to ethical, legal and regulatory violations.
Successfully using generative AI is predicated on leveraging trusted data and effective governance. To benefit, enterprises need an AI and data platform that infuses intelligence into your business and technology operations, while offering flexibility. All this enables you to start with one component or AI assistant that meet key use case and deliver value at scale.
Now available—a next generation enterprise studio for AI builders to train, validate, tune and deploy AI models.
End the AI experiments. Generative AI is a change in the evolution, adoption and impact of AI. In this session, learn how to create business value with watsonx, IBM's AI and data platform with generative AI assistants.
With watsonx, train foundation models with your own trusted data and apply governance and guardrails. It empowers you to use AI responsibly across business processes and technology operations, including automating customer service, generating code and streamlining key workflows in departments like HR. With watsonx, you have visibility of all your applications across any environment.
Join this session to learn how IBM enables you to multiply the impact of AI and seize new opportunities for growth.
Speaker:
📍Headliners Stage
During the last year, generative AI pilots have popped up everywhere. Budgets are being redirected into AI technology, but the hurdle to move past experimentation and exploration is real—and the technology might be the easiest part. Clearing the bar requires:
Hear from IBM and transformational leaders from global businesses on how they follow this framework today and scale AI with trust, responsibility and accountability for value.
Speaker:
📍AI at Scale Stage
Leveraging AI assistants empowers individuals to do work without expert knowledge across a variety of business processes and applications.
Business analytics is one of the many functions being transformed by generative AI. From the way users interact with analytics platforms, to business analytics and intelligence consumption, experiences are becoming conversational, automated and personalized.
Join this session to learn how business leaders are optimizing productivity with AI and automation at scale. Ann will explore how generative AI is creating value for business analytics clients by advancing analytical power to the information consumer, and giving them capabilities previously only available to the business analyst.
Speaker:
📍Next Generation Stage
During the event, visit IBM in room EM5. Our experts will be demonstrating a number of generative AI solutions using watsonx and our subject matter experts will be on hand to answer questions.
Wednesday 12th June ↓
Businesses have never before faced the rate of change that will be imposed by technologies like AI and quantum computing. Leveraging IBM and partner technology, IBM Consulting Advantage, a services platform made for easy, customized access and deployment of proprietary methods, purpose-built AI assets and models, and role-based generative AI assistants, is delivering value and innovation in new ways that meet the speed tomorrow’s enterprise needs today. Join us for a live demo and discussion into how IBM consultants are creating a new relationship with code that helps them deliver solutions and value across strategy, experience, technology, and operations more quickly, repeatably, and cost efficiently.
🕥 Time: 10:30 AM GMT
Speaker: Georgina Wilkinson - IBM
GenerativeAI is a powerful tool, but it is not the right tool in a lot of cases. This talk will explore 7 areas where GenAI is the right tool, and discuss a rapid prototyping method to minimise the time to value.
🕦 Time: 11:30 AM GMT
Speaker: Pete McCullagh - Prolifics
Critical security vulnerabilities are on the rise. The current approach to mitigating vulnerabilities, where IT teams blindly chase for relevant exposure information without understanding the connections, dependencies, and gaps in your applications, is inefficient. An AI-powered approach to taking on vulnerabilities is the way to go to stay competitive. Learn how IBM Concert leverages the power of gen AI to help you easily find and patch security and vulnerability gaps in your applications. In this session, we’ll show you how IBM Concert can help your organization become:
🕜 Time: 1:30 PM GMT
Speaker: Ekim Mauer - IBM
As enterprises speed towards embedding AI into their operations, ensuring they can govern workloads consistently across all their environments will be key for avoiding ethical, legal, and regulatory violations. But how do you deploy an automated AI governance platform that ensures compliance, manages risk, and governs your AI workloads wherever they reside? Join us in this lightning talk to explore AI governance in a hybrid cloud setting and why it is essential for deploying AI models at scale.
🕝 Time: 2:30 PM GMT
Speaker: Patrick Ikenna Onu - IBM
From HR to finance to operations, enterprises are leveraging AI assistants to increase productivity without increasing costs. Learn about IBM’s watsonx assistants for digital labor including the latest watsonx BI Assistant, which empowers every employee with a personal data analyst and advisor to help them make better, faster decisions. The BI Assistant revolutionizes business intelligence by providing instant, tailored insights without the need for complex tools or training. The AI assistant builder in watsonx Orchestrate is a next-generation builder studio that leverages the power of generative AI and digital skills to empower organizations and domain experts to quickly and easily create new and compelling AI assistants through a powerful low-code experience. Join us to experience how these innovative tools streamline decision-making, and increase productivity without increasing costs, empowering you to take impactful actions and save valuable time.
🕞 Time: 3:30 PM GMT
Speaker: EAnn Leach - IBM
Thursday 13th June ↓
Learn how the IGX Platform and its embedded GenAI capabilities enables quicker and higher quality product delivery, through its abilities to measure and track business opportunities, their value and their delivery, through the product lifecycle.
🕥 Time: 10:30 AM GMT
Speaker: Phillip Lewton - IBM
Ian Smith will discuss the origins of Generative AI (LLM/RAG etc) and its conversational functions, and how such systems can fix the problems of enterprise infrastructure’s efficiency and effectiveness. He will demonstrate how both the customer and employee experience can be significantly enhanced, and how integrating such tech into enterprise architecture could open up tremendous insights, and where this could lead in the future. He will be available post session to demonstrate such tech in real time on a one to one basis.
🕦 Time: 11:30 AM GMT
Speaker: Ian Smith - Lighthouse
🕜 Time: 1:30 PM GMT
Speaker: Ann Leach - IBM
🕝 Time: 2:30 PM GMT
Speaker: Patrick Ikenna Onu - IBM
🕞 Time: 3:30 PM GMT
Speaker: Ekim Mauer - IBM
A Global Managing Partner for Generative AI within IBM Consulting, Matt Candy is a member of IBM Consulting’s Global Leadership Team. Matt helps IBM clients around the world embrace this new era of technology, combining AI and experience to deliver meaningful business outcomes beyond just improved productivity and efficiencies, but as an accelerant to growth.
Ritika Gunnar is a Data and AI enthusiast, dedicating her career to building innovative products and collaborating with clients to achieve impactful outcomes through data and AI-driven solutions. She currently serves as the General Manager of Product Management for Data and AI at IBM.
As the Director of Business Intelligence Product Management at IBM, Ann Leach leads a team responsible for building IBM Cognos Analytics and watsonx BI Assistant. Ann is passionate about innovation and customer success, and reflects that when driving the vision and roadmap for business intelligence at IBM.