End the AI experiments. Generative AI is a change in the evolution, adoption and impact of AI. In this session, learn how to create business value with watsonx, IBM's AI and data platform with generative AI assistants.

With watsonx, train foundation models with your own trusted data and apply governance and guardrails. It empowers you to use AI responsibly across business processes and technology operations, including automating customer service, generating code and streamlining key workflows in departments like HR. With watsonx, you have visibility of all your applications across any environment.

Join this session to learn how IBM enables you to multiply the impact of AI and seize new opportunities for growth.

Speaker:

Ritika Gunnar, General Manager, Product Management for Data & AI, IBM



📍Headliners Stage