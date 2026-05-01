Advancing enterprise AI and resilient operations with IBM Db2 12.1.5

Db2 12.1.5 brings DiskANN-powered vector indexing to the database engine, enabling fast, scalable similarity search for AI use cases such as semantic search, recommendation engines and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG).

To simplify AI workflows further, Db2 enables native integration with external AI models. Developers can register models from watsonx.ai and OpenAI-compatible engines and invoke them directly using SQL functions like TO_EMBEDDING and TEXT_GENERATION. This allows applications to generate embeddings and text without moving data outside the database—reducing latency, complexity and security risk.

Together, these capabilities position Db2 as a complete AI data platform for transactional, analytical and AI workloads without requiring separate vector databases or complex data pipelines.