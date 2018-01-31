Tuned daemon profiles in Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.x and CentOS 7.x
Differences between Throughput-performance profile and Balanced profiles of a tuned daemon
A tuned daemon uses the udev daemon to monitor connected devices and statically and dynamically tunes system settings according to a selected profile. The tuned daemon has predefined profiles such as Throughput-performance, Balanced, and Virtual-guest for common use cases. System administrators can also create custom profiles for their workloads.
In the Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) version 7 operating system, the default profile is
Throughput-performance. The Virtual-guest profile is
selected for virtual machines and the Balanced profile is selected for all
other cases. The Balanced profile is the default profile in the CentOS 7.x
operating system. The tuned daemon has a set of rules that recommend or select one of the
profiles as the default profile. These rules use regular expressions to match the
computenode|server strings in the
/etc/system-release-cpe file and also use the output of the
virt-what command. If the first expression is true and the output of
the
virt-what command is empty, the
Throughput-performance profile is recommended. If the output of the
virt-what command displays data about the virtual machine, the
Virtual-guest profile is recommended. When both these rules are not met,
the Balanced profile is selected as the default profile in the Tuned
daemon.
Throughput-performance profile
Systems with operating systems that act as compute nodes always aim for best throughput
performance. The Throughput-performance profile is a server profile that is
optimized for high throughput. This profile disables energy savings mechanisms and enables
the
sysctl settings that improve the throughput performance of
the disk, network I/O, and switches to the deadline scheduler. The CPU governor parameter is
set to performance.
Balanced profile
The goal of this profile is balanced performance and energy consumption. It is intended to be a solution in between performance and energy consumption and uses auto-scaling and auto-tuning whenever possible. It has good results for most loads. Increased latency is a drawback with this profile.
This profile enables the processor, disk, audio, and video plug-ins and activates the on-demand governor policy, which is a CPU frequency governor policy. The radeon_powersave parameter of the Radeon video graphics card is set to auto.
You can change or switch between these profiles by using the
tuned-adm command. For example, run the
tuned-adm
profile <profile> command. You can select the profile that is best suited for
your workload. The Throughput-performance and Balanced
profiles are the default profiles on non-virtual systems.
Virtual-guest profile
This profile is optimized for virtual machines. The settings of this profile decrease virtual memory swappiness and increase disk read-ahead values.
Comparison of profile parameters
The following table describes the comparison of a few system parameters that differ between these profiles.
Table 1. Comparing profile parameters
|System parameter
|Default value for Throughput-performance profile
|Default value for Balanced profile
|Description
|kernel.sched_wakeup_granularity_ns
|15 microseconds/µs
|2 microseconds/µs
|The ability of the task that is being activated to pre-empt the current task. If you set this parameter to a larger value, it is difficult for other tasks to force pre-emption. This parameter is used to reduce overscheduling. Lowering the value of this parameter reduces wakeup delays on one hand. However, it might cause frequent switches.
|kernel.sched_min_granularity_ns
|1 microseconds/µs
|15 microseconds/µs
|The minimum time after which a task becomes eligible to be pre-empted. This parameter controls the amount of time that tasks might run without pre-emption. Set this parameter to a lower value for latency-sensitive tasks (or huge thread count) and to a higher value for compute-bound or throughput-oriented workloads.
|vm.dirty_ratio
|40%
|20%
|Represents the percentage of MemTotal (total usable memory) that can consume dirty pages before all processes write dirty buffers back to the disk. When this value is reached, all I/O is blocked for all new write operations until dirty pages are flushed. If you set this parameter to a low value, the kernel flushes small write operations more often. If you set this parameter to higher values, small write operations stack up in the memory.
|vm.swappiness
|10
|60
|A high value of this parameter improves file system performance while aggressively swapping less active processes out of RAM. A low value avoids swapping processes out of memory, which usually decreases latency at the cost of I/O performance. For interactive applications, setting this parameter to a low value helps as it decreases response latency.
|CPU governor
|Performance (sets the processor statically to the highest frequency within the borders of the scaling_min_freq and scaling_max_freq parameters)
| Ondemand (sets the processor frequency depending on
the
current system load)
|The processor raises and lowers its frequency based on the requirement. The performance governor parameter keeps a fixed high frequency. It does not change based on load. It is best for performance and consumes more energy. The value of the ondemand parameter increases the frequency quickly based on workload and reduces slowly when the workload is complete.