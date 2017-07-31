OpenPOWER GPU-enabled architecture performance enhancement using the Engineering and Scientific Subroutine Library (ESSL) drop-in acceleration
Accelerated OpenPOWER systems based on the IBM, NVIDIA, and Mellanox collaboration offer a new potential for scalability and performance. These systems have GPUs (coprocessors) to increase the price or performance of the system. In case of accelerated systems, part of the application runs on processors and remaining part runs on coprocessors or GPUs.
To offload work on GPU, programmers should call the CUDA functions (for array declaration on GPU, copy data from CPU to GPUs and GPUs to CPUs, and so on) inside the applications. This is not trivial as it requires code modification, CUDA awareness, and compilation. Although OpenACC pragmas made life a bit easy (with instructions based offloading), it still requires efforts for the programmer to understand the application and its flow, and then decide what portion of the application can be offloaded to the GPUs.
CUDA-enabled ESSL
ESSL and Parallel ESSL are the collections of state-of-the-art mathematical subroutines specifically designed to improve the performance of engineering and scientific applications on the IBM® POWER® processor-based servers. ESSL and Parallel ESSL are commonly used in the aerospace, automotive, electronics, petroleum, utilities, and scientific research industries for applications.
To enable support for accelerated GPU-enabled OpenPOWER architectures, newer version (for example, version 5.5) of ESSL is now GPU enabled. This version of ESSL offloads a subset of the mathematical functions on GPU to enable faster computations and then collects back the results on CPU. The process is seamless and transparent to users. There is no need to modify the application and compilation procedure. Only during the linking stage, you need to link CUDA-enabled ESSL (for example, libesslsmpcuda.so) instead of ESSL (for example, libessl.so). This article illustrates the process to exploit the performance of GPU-enabled OpenPOWER architecture using CUDA-enabled ESSL and performance gain.
System Configuration
To illustrate the advantage of CUDA-enabled ESSL, IBM S822LC is used. Table 1 provides the specifications of the system.
Table 1. S822LC system details
|Operating system
|RHEL 7.3
|Cores per node
|20
|CPU frequency
|4.02 GHz
|GPUs
|NVIDIA Tesla P100
|GPUs per node
|4
|ESSL
|5.5
Example program
Crossroads/NERSC-9 DGEMM compute benchmark (version: 1.0.0)
The Crossroads/NERSC-9 Memory Bandwidth benchmark is a simple single-node multi-threaded dense-matrix multiply benchmark. The code is designed to demonstrate high floating-point compute rates on a system under sustained computation.
Compilation
Figure 1. Makefile showing the linking of CPU-enabled ESSL library
Figure 2. Makefile showing the linking of CPU- and GPU-enabled ESSL library
Execution
This section describes the environment setting and execution of the DGEMM benchmark.
Environment setting
Following environment variable are set for the execution.
export PATH=/usr/local/cuda/bin:$PATH export OMP_NUM_THREADS=20 export OMP_PLACES={0:20:8} export OMP_WAIT_POLICY=active export OMP_PROC_BIND=TRUE unset CUDA_VISIBLE_DEVICES export CUDA_VISIBLE_DEVICES=0,1,2,3
Run command
The executable/binary (mt-dgemm) takes the size of the matrix as an input
argument. The following command can carry out a 4096 X 4096 size matrix multiplication.
./mt-dgemm 4096
Results
In the section, the performance of the DGEMM code is elaborated when DGEMM is:
- Compiled without ESSL
- Linked with ESSL
- Linked with CUDA-enabled ESSL (refer Table 2)
The GPU-enabled ESSL shows five to six times better performance than the CPU-only ESSL version.
Table 2. Performance comparison [Matrix size (N) = 4096]
|Time (in sec)
|GFLOPS
|FLOPS computed
|Without ESSL
|1287.04
|3.20
|4124175237120
|ESSL SMP – CPU only
|8.67
|475.22
|4124175237120
| ESSL SMP – CUDA enabled
(with four GPUs)
|1.62
|2535.28
|4124175237120
Figure 3. GPU utilization (in case of libesslcudasmp) through NVIDIA Visual Profiler (NVVP)
Resources
- Refer to the documentation on Using the ESSL SMP CUDA Library
- For benchmark code, connect with Joan McComb, Lead, ESSL Development.