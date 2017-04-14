Digital Business Start trial offering for IBM Power Enterprise Systems using EnterpriseDB (EDB) Postgres Advanced Server

A quick start guide

The Digital Business Start trial offer for IBM® Power® Enterprise Servers with EnterpriseDB (EDB) Postgres Advanced Server is specifically tailored for customers who have IBM Power Systems™ E850C, E870C, E880C, E850, E870, or E880 servers in their environment and want to enable inactive cores and memory for quickly deploying EDB Postgres Advanced Server on a Linux® operating system (OS).

Installing and running a standard workload, in this case, pgbench, is for verification of the EnterpriseDB environment.

This quick start guide is designed for IBM POWER8® administrators who already have a working knowledge of IBM Power servers, but not necessarily of configuring and installing Linux in their environments. Taking advantage of this free trial offer can allow administrators to experiment with one of the best SQL data-base solutions, running on the latest open source operating system available today, namely EDB Postgres Advanced Server, running on Red Hat Enterprise 7.2 Little Endian.

IBM Power Virtualization Center (IBM PowerVC) is an advanced virtualization and cloud management offering for Power Systems servers based on OpenStack technology. PowerVC greatly reduces management overhead with simple installation instructions and preconfigured base templates for both compute and storage resources, which enables fast deployment of completely installed and configured virtual machines (VMs). PowerVC can be a great enhancement to any environment, especially environments that require deployment of many VMs. Although PowerVC is a nice tool to use, it is not required for the configurations in this offering.

There are three different customer use cases described in this guide and depending on the one that addresses your specific requirements, you'll learn how to:

Request a free trial capacity enablement code to enable inactive cores and memory

Create a Linux VM using one of several configuration options

Install the Linux OS (RHEL 7.2 LE)

Import the Linux image into the IBM PowerVC

Deploy a Linux VM using one of several configuration options

Install EDB Postgres Advanced Server

Use the pgbench benchmarking tool to verify the EDB environment

Customer use cases

This section contains sample use case scenarios that helps you decide where to start and what to deploy. The following table shows the approximate time it takes to complete each of the use cases.

Table 1. Estimated time to complete setup of each customer use case

Use case PowerVM (HMC) PowerVC PowerVC and Linux image Estimated time to install and be up and running 1 Yes Yes Yes 30-90 minutes 2 Yes Yes No 1-4 hours 3 Yes No No 1-4 hours

Note: Time variances rely heavily on experience.

Customer use case 1

This use case is for IBM Power users who are proficient with IBM PowerVC™, IBM PowerVM®, and have a RHEL 7.2 LE Linux image already imported into PowerVC. To get EDB Postgres Advanced Server installed and set up for this scenario, you need to complete the following steps:

Contact your local IBM sales representative to request a free trial resource enablement code. Deploy the Linux VM using one of the configurations from Table 2. Install EDB Postgres Advanced Server. Use the pgbench benchmarking tool to run a workload.

Customer use case 2

This use case is for IBM Power users who are proficient with PowerVC and PowerVM, but who may not be familiar with Linux and do not currently have Linux images imported into PowerVC. To get EDB installed and set up for this scenario, you need to complete the following steps:

Contact your local IBM sales representative to request a free trial resource enablement code. Create a VM using one of the configurations in Table 2. Install RHEL 7.2 LE. Capture the Linux image into PowerVC and deploy a new VM cloned from the captured image. Install EDB Postgres Advanced Server. Use the pgbench benchmarking tool to run a workload.

Customer use case 3

This use case is for IBM Power users who are using PowerVM and may or may not be familiar with Linux. To get EDB installed and set up for this scenario, you need to complete the following steps:

Contact your local IBM sales representative to request a free trial resource enablement code. Create a VM using one of the configurations in Table 2. Install RHEL 7.2 LE. Install EDB Postgres Advanced Server. Use the pgbench benchmarking tool to run a workload.

1 Request a free trial capacity enablement code

Trial Capacity on Demand (CoD) is provided when you make a request for trial capacity enablement, typically through the CoD Project Office.

For this special offer, the process has been simplified to extend the typical 30-day trial period for up to three months. If you are interested in taking advantage of this free trial offer, contact your local IBM representative or IBM Business Partner and request that they submit an EDB Postgres Advanced Server Proof of Concept Authorization form on your behalf. The form can be found here:

IBM sales representative

IBM Business Partner (requires IBM PartnerWorld user ID and password)

A standard trial capacity request grants eight processor core activations and 64 GB of memory (provided those resources are available). You can also make an exception request for all processors, all memory, or both to be activated. An exception request can typically be made only once over the life of the machine. These CoD requests are typically good for 30 days. With this offer, however, extensions are possible for up to three months in increments of 30 days each. Talk to your sales representative for more information. After the request is made, it might take up to three business days to process. The code will be sent to the email address you provide and will also be posted to the CoD website.

When you receive the CoD code, you need to activate it by following the steps outlined in the following PDF: IBM Capacity on Demand.

Note that a Hardware Management Console (HMC) is required to administer the CoD offering. Additional requirements and assumptions are listed in the next section.

After you initialize the CoD code, the trial period is available for 30 power-on days. The trial period only advances while the server is powered on. Any additional time left from a previous installed CoD trial license will not be added to the 30 days of the new trial offer. For this special offer, up to three months of usage will be issued in 30-day trial code entries.

System requirements and assumptions

An HMC is required to activate the trial CoD license code and for creating Virtual I/O Server (VIOS) instances

IBM PowerVM is required for creating VIOS instances

Hardware: IBM Power E850, E870, E880, E850C, E870C, or E880C servers Network access If you're using IBM PowerVC you need to use virtual storage and virtual network for all VMs



Table 2. Core and memory activation Integrated Facility for Linux (IFL) configurations with suggested disk sizes for RHEL 7.2 LE

Digital Business Start configuration size IFL CPU vCPU Memory (GB) FC SAN storage (NPIV or vSCSI) Small 1 4 4 32GB 50GB Medium 2 8 8 64GB 100GB Large 3 12 12 96GB 500GB

2 Create a Linux VM using PowerVM

PowerVM is required for VIOS, which is in turn required for Virtual I/O LPARs. Virtual I/O LPARs, which are also known as virtual machines (VMs) should be created through the HMC following standard procedures. It is assumed that you are familiar with VM provisioning using PowerVM on POWER hardware. If PowerVC is being used in your environment and has a Linux image imported to it, deploy a VM with the selected resources listed in Table 2 that most closely match your environment configuration size and go to the EDB Postgres Advanced Server installation section.

For more information about configuring a VM with PowerVM, see the following IBM Redbooks®:

3 Install RHEL 7.2 LE

This section describes the procedure to install RHEL 7.2 LE.

Obtain a RHEL license (required)

If needed, you can get a free 60-day evaluation license by following the directions at this link: http://ibm.biz/BdswD4. Make sure to request a license for the optional and supplementary paths as well as the base installation repository paths that come with your Red Hat Network (RHN) subscription.

Note: For Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.x, some of the prerequisites for installing PowerVC and cloud-init have moved from the Red Hat Enterprise Linux OS install media to an optional software channel that can be accessed by using the RHN subscription.

Install RHEL 7.2 LE

After you've enabled your Red Hat subscription, download the RHEL 7.2 LE image to an existing Network Installation Management (NIM) server, a DVD, or a flash drive, and use the SMS menu to point to the installation device to begin installation. For detailed RHEL installation instructions, see the documentation on the Red Hat Customer Portal, under the Getting Started section.

Install the required additional packages for RHEL

After installation, bring the system up and verify that it has external network connectivity. Install the EPEL (Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux) and the Reliable Scalable Cluster Technology (RSCT) packages using yum whenever possible.

Verify that the network is configured with external access available. If the network is not configured, use nmtui to open the network manager and edit the connection. Then run service network restart to restart the network manager.

to open the network manager and edit the connection. Then run to restart the network manager. EPEL (Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux) repository is required for both PowerVC and EDB Postgres Advanced Server. Download and install the EPEL yum repository: # wget http://dl.fedoraproject.org/pub/epel/7/ppc64/e/epel-release-7-9.noarch.rpm # yum --nogpgcheck localinstall epel-release-7*.rpm

RSCT packages may be required for the Linux VMs to work properly with some HMCs. Failure to install the RSCT packages might result in a No RMC Connection warning message being reported by the HMC for that VM. PowerVC will not be able to import the VM, including the RHEL 7.2 LE image if the RMC is not able to connect to the HMC. ksh is a prerequisite for the RSCT package.

warning message being reported by the HMC for that VM. PowerVC will not be able to import the VM, including the RHEL 7.2 LE image if the RMC is not able to connect to the HMC.

You can find the RSCT packages at: http://www14.software.ibm.com/webapp/set2/sas/f/lopdiags/redhat/hmcmanaged/rhel7.html

Download the following little endian (LE) rpm packages and install them:

SRC

RSCT basic

RSCT core

RSCT utilities

# yum install ksh -y # yum --nogpgcheck localinstall src-3.2.2.0-16265.ppc64le.rpm # yum --nogpgcheck localinstall rsct.basic-3.2.2.0-16265.ppc64le.rpm rsct.core-3.2.2.0-16265.ppc64le.rpm rsct.core.utils-3.2.2.0-16265.ppc64le.rpm

Disable SELinux

SELinux is required by EDB Postgres Advanced Server and PowerVC to be in either the permissive mode or permanently disabled.

To set SELinux to permissive mode (which means that access attempts violating the SELinux policy will be logged, but not prevented) run the following commands:

# setenforce 0 # sestatus #this command used to verify SELinux status

Note: setenforce options are not persistent through a reboot.

To disable SELinux permanently, edit the /etc/selinux/config file by running the following command, and then reboot the system for it to take effect:

# sed -i "s/^SELINUX=.*/SELINUX=disabled/g" /etc/selinux/config

Set ulimits in preparation for installing EDB

The recommended value of maximum file descriptor is at least 10000.

To verify current parameters: # ulimit -a

To set for this session only: # ulimit -n 10000

To set persistently through a reboot; edit /etc/security/limits.d/nofile.conf and append the following commands: * soft nofile 10000 * hard nofile 10000

Note: A reboot is required for the new /etc/security/limits.d/nofile.conf values to take effect.

4 Install and configure PowerVC

IBM PowerVC is a powerful advanced virtualization and cloud management tool that operates from its own host without taking up a lot of resources. PowerVC can be installed on a server with just two vCPUs and 10 GB of memory.

If you already use PowerVC in an IBM AIX® or Linux environment, then you may want to skip this section and deploy a RHEL 7.2 LE VM using the templates that most closely match the resources listed in Table 2.

If you have PowerVC managing your non-Linux VM environment, then you may want to skip to the Preparing the RHEL 7.2 LE VM for capture section.

If you have never used PowerVC, and would like to give it a try, continue to install PowerVC.

To expand your knowledge of PowerVC, or to answer specific questions not covered here, refer to the IBM PowerVC – Virtualization Center.

For more detailed step-by-step guidance covering all PowerVC Linux tasks, see Chapter 4 of the IBM Redbook: IBM PowerVC Version 1.3.2 Introduction and Configuration.

Install PowerVC

Appendix A provides detailed steps for installing PowerVC on RHEL 7.2 LE. Before installation, ensure that you understand the PowerVC resource requirements, as listed in the following table.

Table 3. PowerVC resource requirements

Minimum Recommended Number of virtual machines Up to 400 401-1000 1001-2000 2001-3000 3001-5000 Processor capacity 1 2 4 8 8 12 Virtual CPUs 2 2 4 8 8 12 Memory (GB) 10 10 12 20 28 44 Swap space (GB) 10 10 12 20 28 44 Disk space (GB) 40 43 60 80 100 140

For more information about PowerVC resource requirements, see the

Power VC hardware and software requirements in the IBM Knowledge Center.

Start using PowerVC

After PowerVC is installed, open a web browser to start using PowerVM to manage PowerVC.

https://<ipaddress or hostname of PowerVC server>

The initial login ID will be root with the root password of the server it is launched from.

Discover system components

See Chapter 4 of the IBM Redbooks, IBM PowerVC Version 1.3.2 Introduction and Configuration, for step-by-step instructions for discovering and configuring all the Linux environment resources.

Most of the configuration information will be imported as the discovery process of each resource completes. Follow the directions in the configuration guide to Add Host (HMC), Storage, Network, and then follow the steps outlined in Section 5 to prepare to import the VM with the selected Linux OS installed on it. The imported image will be discovered on the Host tab.

5 Capture and deploy the Linux VM with PowerVC

This section covers preparing the installed RHEL 7.2 LE VM for capture, capturing the image onto PowerVC, and then deploying a new VM cloned from the newly imported image.

Prepare RHEL 7.2 LE VM for capture by installing cloud-init

There are a few prerequisites that must be met before a VM can be imported, or have its image captured. They are:

Ensure that the VIOS on which the VM runs is managed by IBM PowerVC.

Ensure that the VM uses virtual network and storage; the network and storage devices are provided by the VIOS.

If using multipath on PowerVM, you must configure Linux for multipath I/O (MPIO) on the root device.

The RSCT packages must be installed or the Linux VM may fail to be managed by PowerVC.

RHEL 7.2 LE (host) VM preparation

Perform the following tasks for RHEL 7.2 LE (host) VM preparation.

Verify that the EPEL (Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux) yum repository is installed. See Section 3: Install RHEL7.2 LE if not installed. # rpm –qa |grep epel If cloud-init already exists on the VM, uninstall it. # rpm –qa |grep cloud # rpm –e <full package name> Install cloud-init dependencies. # yum install python python-boto policycoreutils-python python-jsonpatch python-prettytable # yum install python-cheetah Note: If the install of python-cheetah fails with a dependency issue; download and install python-pygments from the RHEL 7.2 LE supplemental DVD or repo. If libwebp-0.3.0-5.ael7b.ppc64le.rpm fails to install, you can find it on the RHEL 7.2 LE installation DVD. Get the cloud-init rpm located on the PowerVC server that will manage the VM: Copy /opt/ibm/PowerVC/images/cloud-init/rhel/cloud-init-0.7.4-8.el7.noarch.rpm to the RHEL 7.2 VM and then install it. # scp root@<POWERVC system name or IP>: /opt/ibm/powervc/images/cloud-init/rhel/cloud-init-0.7.4-8.el7.noarch.rpm . # rpm -Uvh cloud-init-0.7.4-8.el7.noarch.rpm Modify the variables in the cloud.cfg file as shown below: # vi /etc/cloud/cloud.cfg disable_root: 0 ssh_pwauth: 1 ssh_deletekeys: 1 <append the following 2 lines> disable_ec2_metadata: True datasource_list: ['ConfigDrive'] Note: If you want to change the name of the systems after deployment, remove - update_hostname from /etc/cloud/cloud.cfg. If you do not remove it, cloud-init resets the deployed host name to the original cloned host name when the system restarts.

Import the RHEL7.2 LE VM and capture the image

Complete the following post cloud-init installation preparation steps:

Verify that SELinux is disabled or set to permissive mode. Install and enable Network Manager. # service NetworkManager status Install net-tools if not already installed. # yum install net-tools Edit all /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-eth* files to update or add: " NM_CONTROLLED=no " Remove the MAC address so it will not be propagated on future clones. Edit the /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-eth* file and delete the HWADDR="xx" line Power off the VM before starting the capture.

The VM must be managed before the boot logical unit number (LUN) can be imported, or captured, as an image:

From the PowerVC GUI, click Hosts in the left pane and then select the appropriate host server. Click Manage Existing Virtual Machines. Select either specific Virtual Machines or All. Click Manage (select the VM and manage it, if selecting a specific VM). As soon as the VM has been managed, it is ready to have its image imported: Click the Virtual Machines tab on the left window pane. Select the VM with the RHEL 7.2 LE image. Click Capture.

Create a PowerVC template

In this step, you'll create a template using the number of processors and the memory allotment you selected from Table 2.

See section 4.13, Compute template setup in the IBM Redbooks, IBM PowerVC Version 1.3.2 Introduction and Configuration if you need instructions for creating the template.

Deploy the VM

After you've created the template, you can use it to deploy a VM using the Linux image you captured in the previous steps.

For step-by-step instructions, see section 4.15.7 of the IBM Redbooks, IBM PowerVC Version 1.3.2 Introduction and Configuration.

Post-installation considerations for RHEL 7.2 LE:

This section covers a couple basic configuration considerations for newly installed or cloned host systems.

Depending on the parameters that are selected before cloning, the newly deployed VM may boot with the same name as the original clone. It will not be accessible from the network as it will have a new MAC address. To change the host name after boot, run the following command: # hostnamectl set-hostname <new VM Name> # hostnamectl status # reboot

Configure network parameters: edit /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-eth0 with new ip address, which should look like below NAME="eth0" ONBOOT=yes NETBOOT=yes UUID="70ae700d-2ad0-42ab-a58f-782bc4dbbeec" IPV6INIT=yes BOOTPROTO=static IPADDR="<ip>" NETMASK="<Netmask>" GATEWAY="<GW>" TYPE=Ethernet NM_CONTROLLED = no # systemctl restart network

Make sure that you register the new RHEL 7.2 LE VM with Red Hat to enable licenses. Verify that they exist in redhat.repo before going to the EDB Installation section.

Refer to Section 3, Red Hat Enterprise 7.2 LE installation, for directions.

6 Install EDB on RHEL 7.2 LE

This section outlines all the prerequisites and the steps to install EDB Postrgres Advanced Server.

Request an EDB Postgres Advanced Server trial license

Request a trial offer subscription by following the steps outlined in the Get started with EDB Postgres Advanced Server 9.5 on IBM Power Systems running Linux

You will receive a Welcome or Thank you for your Inquiry email within an hour that contains a pointer to the main EDB home page. From this web page, you can access EnterpriseDB documentation, including the steps for downloading and installing EDB. You will not be able to use the trial EDB repository until you contact an EDB sales representative and request a trial username and password.

Note: Reply to the EDB Welcome email to contact an EDB sales representative for requesting a trial username and password.

Download and configure the EnterpriseDB repository

To download and install EnterpriseDB over the network, first download and configure the EnterpriseDB yum repository.

Download edb-repo-9.6-4.noarch.rpm from http://yum.enterprisedb.com/ by clicking the edb-repo link. Install the EDB repository using yum with its local file command. # yum localinstall edb-repo-9.6-4.noarch.rpm Edit the edb.repo file to enable EnterpriseDB repositories. After installing edb-repo-9.6-4.noarch.rpm, modify the edb.repo file to enable appropriate repositories. The edb.repo file is installed by default in the /etc/yum.repos.d/ directory. Change enabled=1 and replace the <username>:<password> in the base URL line for each of the following repository stanzas in the edb-repo file that you want to activate: edbas96

enterprisedb-tools

enterprisedb-tools-testing

enterprisedb-dependencies

enterprisedb-xdb60

edb-repos Refer to the following example: # vi /etc/yum.repos.d/edb.repo [edb-repos] name=EnterpriseDB Repos $releasever - $basearch baseurl=http://<username>:<password>@yum.staging.enterprisedb.com/edbrepos enabled=1 gpgcheck=0

Install prerequisite packages: Including IBM Advance Toolchain

The IBM Advance Toolchain for Linux on Power is a set of open source development tools and runtime libraries tailor-made for enhancing IBM Power Architecture®. Only the advance-toolchain-at10.0-runtime package is required for installing EDB, however, you may be interested in some of the other available tools and libraries for boosting your Power server's capabilities.

For more information, refer to the IBM Advance Toolchain for PowerLinux Documentation.

EnterpriseDB requires that EPEL (Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux) and the Advance Toolchain runtime package for Power servers be pre-installed.

Verify that the EPEL yum repository is installed. See Section 3: Install RHEL7.2 LE if not installed. # rpm –qa |grep epel Create an Advance Toolchain repository file to enable yum installation: Open a new file in /etc/yum.repos.d/ called atx.x.repo where x.x refers to the version of Advanced Toolchain. Add the following content: # vi /etc/yum.repos.d/at10.0.repo [at10.0] name=Advance Toolchain Unicamp FTP baseurl=ftp://ftp.unicamp.br/pub/linuxpatch/toolchain/at/redhat/RHEL7 failovermethod=priority enabled=1 gpgcheck=1 gpgkey=ftp://ftp.unicamp.br/pub/linuxpatch/toolchain/at/redhat/RHEL7/gpg-pubkey-6976a827-5164221b Install the latest version of advance-toolchain-atx.x-runtime # yum install advance-toolchain-at10.0-runtime

Note: The advance-toolchain-atx.x-runtime installation will take about 5 minutes to complete.

Install EnterpriseDB

The installation of EnterpriseDB includes Postgres Advanced Server database required files, client programs, and default benchmarking tools. The installation process creates a default user, enterprisedb, if the user does not already exist.

# yum install edb-as96

Initialize and start the database

Perform the following steps to initialize and start the database:

Log in to the created database using the default user ID. Set the EDB PATH variable. Initialize the database as shown below. # su – enterprisedb -bash-4.2$ export PATH=/usr/edb/as9.6/bin:$PATH -bash-4.2$ initdb -D ./data After the database is initialized successfully, start the database server. -bash-4.2$ pg_ctl -D ./data -l logfile start

7 Using pgbench to verify the environment

The pgbench application program comes preinstalled with EnterpriseDB. It is quick and easy to use as a verification tool and for benchmarking performance.

For more information about configuration options and the use of pgbench, see: https://www.enterprisedb.com/docs/en/9.4/pg/pgbench.html

Create the pgbench database. bash-4.2$ createdb pgbench Create the pgbench database tables. -bash-4.2$ pgbench -i -s 100 pgbench Run pgbench. Select the appropriate options for your test run. In this example, we used the following parameters: –n No vacuuming before running the test

No vacuuming before running the test –S Select only transactions as opposed to TPC-B similar tests

Select only transactions as opposed to TPC-B similar tests –c Number of clients

Number of clients –j Number of threads

Number of threads –T Time to run, in seconds, instead of iterations per client -bash-4.2$ pgbench -n -S -c 16 -j 16 pgbench -T 300

Appendix A: Install PowerVC on RHEL7.2 LE

The assumption is that RHEL 7.2 LE is installed on a server and licensed for the installation path, the supplementary, and the optional paths as well.

Install the prerequisite packages

There are multiple prerequisite packages required, but installing libvirt-python will pick up the rest:

# yum install libvirt-python Installed: libvirt-python.ppc64le 0:2.0.0-2.el7 Dependency Installed: autogen-libopts.ppc64le 0:5.18-5.el7 cyrus-sasl.ppc64le 0:2.1.26-20.el7_2 cyrus-sasl-md5.ppc64le 0:2.1.26-20.el7_2 gnutls-dane.ppc64le 0:3.3.24-1.el7 gnutls-utils.ppc64le 0:3.3.24-1.el7 ldns.ppc64le 0:1.6.16-10.el7 libvirt-client.ppc64le 0:2.0.0-10.el7_3.4 nmap-ncat.ppc64le 2:6.40-7.el7 unbound-libs.ppc64le 0:1.4.20-28.el7 Complete!

Set ulimit to unlimited if using anything other than eth0, run the following command to reset HOST_INTERFACE before installing.

# ulimit –f unlimited # export HOST_INTERFACE=<current default Ethernet port, example: eth1>

Download and install PowerVC

Download the PowerVC for the Little Endian installation .tar file. Extract and install the appropriate version. The following example displayed is for RHEL 7.x.

# wget http://pokgsa.ibm.com/projects/p/powervc/build/release/1.3.2.0/gm-rc4/20161206-1637/powervc-install-ppcle-1.3.2.0.tgz # tar -zxvf powervc-install-ppc-rhel-1.3.2.0.tgz # cd powervc-1.3.2.0 # ./install

Sample installation output and configuration

# ./install ################################################################################ Starting the IBM PowerVC 1.3.2.0 Installation on: 2017-02-02T21:11:06-06:00 ################################################################################ Select the edition to install: 1 - IBM PowerVC Standard <- 2 - IBM Cloud PowerVC Manager 9 - Exit Select the offering type to install: 1 - Standard managing PowerVM <- 2 - Standard managing PowerKVM 9 - Exit LOG file is /opt/ibm/powervc/log/powervc_install_2017-02-02-211106.log Checking disk space Checking file size limit of the file system. Current maximum file size : unlimited Extracting license content Enter 1 ,-- to accept license Enter 1 --- Do you want the PowerVC setup to configure the firewall? 1-Yes or 2-No? NOTE: The firewalld service will be disabled as the iptables service is used by PowerVC. 1 NOTE: The following list of system configurations will be modified as part of installation. /etc/sudoers /etc/httpd/conf.d/ssl.conf /etc/sysctl.conf /etc/httpd/conf/httpd.conf Continue with the installation: 1-Yes or 2-No? ===============================================================

For more information, see Installing IBM Power Virtualization Center from download.

Acknowledgments

I would like to thank the following contributors for their guidance and help in reviewing the work of this article:

Deepak Narayana: Technical Consultant – PowerLinux Enablement

Vesselin Natchev: IBM Power Cloud team leader

Yogesh Patgar: ISST AIX Systems test lead

