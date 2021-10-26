Storage Area Networks (SAN)

SAN solutions scale up to help you move more data, while also supporting virtualization, hybrid cloud and big data requirements
Overview

Meet your SAN needs

SAN solutions range from tiered, cost-optimized storage, policy-based automation, and intelligent data management systems to full portfolios of storage networking solutions that suit your budget and infrastructure requirements.

Benefits

Smarter data center

Connect servers and storage with a high-speed and intelligent network fabric.

 Modern storage network

Reliable, scalable, high-performance Fibre Channel connectivity for SAN environments.

 Affordable scalability

The IBM® SAN family includes solutions for every business size.

Solutions

SAN technology

Leveraging transparent cloud tiering and IBM b-type networking

 

IBM b-type networking helps maintain the high data transfer performance required for backup and restore operations, while also protecting and securing data in flight and at rest.

Case studies

Shibuya

This IT services provider meets data center networking demands through a software-defined storage environment based on IBM FlashSystem® with IBM Storage Networking SAN64B-6 switches.

Resources

Next steps
SAN b-type family

The modern storage network infrastructure for mission-critical storage, enabling organizations to realize a self-learning, self-optimizing, and self-healing autonomous SAN.

Discover the storage networks with the performance, reliability and flexibility you need to connect people and share critical data across your business.

