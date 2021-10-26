Flash storage solutions

Simplify your hybrid cloud with high-performing all-flash storage solutions that are cost-effective and easy to manage
IBM Storage Flash System Machines

Overview

One all-flash storage platform to simplify hybrid cloud storage

IT is more complex than ever. Higher data volume, increasing application sophistication and new, evolving technologies are leading drivers of this complexity. A one-platform system lets you seamlessly and securely manage data across your entire IT infrastructure. As a result, you can spend more time refining your hybrid cloud strategy.

Benefits

60%

Consolidate and manage storage arrays as one pool, reducing admin efforts by up to 60% for greater operational simplicity.

 43%

Increase storage cost-efficiency by 43% using predictive analytics and AI-infused health monitoring capabilities to optimize storage.

 100%

100% availability with IBM HyperSwap® for when you can’t afford a minute of downtime.

Data resilience

Solutions

All-flash storage virtualization
IBM Storage FlashSystem 5000 - Front Facing - High Angle
Enterprise entry-level all-flash storage
Enhanced all-flash storage solutions designed to provide enterprise-grade functionalities, like flash memory, without compromising affordability or performance.
IBM Storage FlashSystem 5200 - Front Facing - High Angle
NVMe entry-level enterprise all-flash storage
Deploy NVMe end-to-end capabilities and flash performance in an affordable, compact solution with the newest member of the FlashSystem family.
IBM Storage FlashSystem 7200 - Front Facing - High Angle
Midrange enterprise flash storage arrays
Bring high-end capabilities to your enterprise mid-range virtual storage needs and enable rapid and flexible cloud service deployments with flash storage arrays.
IBM Storage FlashSystem 9200 - Front Facing - High Angle
High-end all-flash storage arrays
Get optimal all-flash and NVMe performance with flash acceleration and the reliability of IBM FlashCore® technology and the enterprise capabilities of Spectrum Virtualize.
IBM Storage FlashSystem 9200R
High performing all-flash system
Based on IBM FlashSystem 9200, IBM FlashSystem 9200R is an IBM rack solution designed to accelerate business execution, increase ROI and optimize storage efficiency.
Enable your hybrid cloud Seamless data mobility
Add hybrid cloud capability to the on-premises IBM® FlashSystem® family, SAN Volume Controller or third-party storage.
Optimize storage efficiency
AI-powered IBM Storage Insights uses predictive analytics to optimize storage and networking, delivering proactive capabilities to streamline support.
Storage-as-a-Service
Preserve cash flow while combining the agility of the cloud with the control of on-premises storage – all supported and maintained by IBM experts.
Capacity on Demand
Procure hybrid cloud flash storage your way. Efficiently manage fluctuating storage demands by only paying for capacity as you consume it.
Industry-leading peace of mind
IBM FlashWatch gives you the confidence to purchase, own and upgrade your IBM Storage with programs that span acquisition, operation and migration.
Better storage performance Designed for mission-critical workloads
Get better performance, data protection, resiliency and availability across your hybrid cloud with our solution designed for mission-critical workloads. Explore IBM DS8900F.
Designed for AI and big data
Easily deploy sophisticated storage solutions for AI and big data workloads, applications and data science teams—a better way to manage data for analytics.

Case study

FlashSystem 5000 provides the same performance as systems from other vendors that are 10x the cost! - Jonas Dahlgren - CIO, Höganäs Borgestad AB Read the case study

Gartner leader

A Gartner Leader – for the 13th time in a row
Fractal technology background with glowing cubes. Abstract computer-generated image - 3d illustration. Tech, big data or blockchain concept for backdrops, banners, web design.

We’re thrilled to announce that IBM has been positioned as a leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays, Critical Capabilities for Solid-State Arrays and Hybrid State Array Storage Systems.

Resources

