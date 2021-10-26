IT is more complex than ever. Higher data volume, increasing application sophistication and new, evolving technologies are leading drivers of this complexity. A one-platform system lets you seamlessly and securely manage data across your entire IT infrastructure. As a result, you can spend more time refining your hybrid cloud strategy.
Consolidate and manage storage arrays as one pool, reducing admin efforts by up to 60% for greater operational simplicity.
Increase storage cost-efficiency by 43% using predictive analytics and AI-infused health monitoring capabilities to optimize storage.
100% availability with IBM HyperSwap® for when you can’t afford a minute of downtime.
We’re thrilled to announce that IBM has been positioned as a leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays, Critical Capabilities for Solid-State Arrays and Hybrid State Array Storage Systems.
Seamlessly deploy container-enabled enterprise storage across your on-premises and hybrid cloud storage environments.
Ensure data resilience, continuity of operations and efficient performance with storage data protection.