{Describe what a client actually gets out of this specific capability when using the service. Weave in concrete benefits, use case-related details, industry applications and any poignant insights that apply to the specific capability. Include contextual inline links to additional assets and related resources or pages wherever possible to avoid standalone text links.

Approach this as an outsider. Avoid marketing jargon (it's vague and doesn't translate well for globalization). Look at case studies and client stories to learn how the target audience talks about the capability and problems solved in their own words.

Reveal technical details that will make someone more comfortable in understanding what it's like to work with us. Note: On individual services pages, capabilities were often previously described as "services." Referring to them as "capabilities" in the section headline alleviates confusion.

Don’t use decorative imagery or stock art; only provide high-quality imagery that helps illuminate the capability on a more technical level.}