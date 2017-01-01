Directly provide feedback to influence the features and functionality of the products that help make your job or organization successful.
Benefit from early exposure to emerging technological advances in your industry.
Improve your domain expertise by interacting with other leaders in your business sector.
Participating in IBM user experience research enables you to influence the roadmaps and requirements of the tools that are critical to your business success. The program leverages your industry expertise to create meaningful and exceptional solutions to complex problems.
We welcome individuals interested in contributing to the improvement of our products. Whether you use an IBM product or not, if you work in any place that uses technology and are over the age of 18, you can sign up. We will contact you if you and your interests fit one of our studies.
By engaging in IBM user experience research, you can expect to interact with our research teams through various research activities from surveys to interviews to co-creation sessions. Based on your interests of topics you choose in the sign-up form, we will contact you with research study sessions you might be interested in.
Sign up
Tell us a little about yourself and your interests. It will help us match you to the topics and products that are relevant to you.
Get notified
We’ll send an email when there’s a study that fits your interests.
More information on how IBM uses data and ways to opt-out can be found in the IBM Privacy Statement.
Engage
When there is a research study that matches your interests, we will connect with you using your email address.
To ensure we can match you to the topics and products that interest you, please tell us about your interests when you sign up. Once we have identified a research study that aligns with your interests, we will contact you for additional details. You will always have the option of deciding on your participation level.
Signing up to participate in user experience research provides you an opportunity, there is no obligation to participate.
At IBM we value your privacy and are committed to protecting your personal information responsibly. Any personal data that you share will be treated in accordance with the IBM Privacy and the IBM Data Protection Addendum.
For more detailed information, please visit the IBM Privacy Statement and IBM Data Processing.
You can opt out anytime by emailing at ibmuserengagement@ibm.com