IBM Engineering Integration Hub extends the IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management (ELM) solution with integrations to a number of third-party tools. Customers are able to practice ELM in a diverse lifecycle tools environment, allowing them to leverage their current lifecycle tools investments.
Automatically synchronize data and updates between IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management solution and third-party tools.
Automated and continuous lifecycle tool integration allows more frequent builds and releases required for DevOps and engineering lifecycle management solutions.
Model-based integration, with linked data specifications and other vendor-neutral services, allow organizations to adopt new tools from many providers.
IBM Engineering Integration Hub connects IBM ELM capabilities to third-party tools. These connections are scalable and based on open standards, they help you gain more value from your software delivery environment by unifying across a diverse set of lifecycle tools. It uses an ELM dashboard to gather simple metrics (such as test requirement coverage and mean time to resolve defects) while working with heterogeneous ELM tools environments.
Engineering Integration Hub can integrate IBM Engineering Test Management, Requirements Management DOORS® Next, Workflow Management & IBM Rational ClearQuest® to a number of third-party tools, including Micro Focus ALM/Quality Center, Atlassian Jira, Broadcom Clarity and Rally, Digital.ai, and open-source Mozilla Bugzilla. It allows you to extend ELM’s holistic management approach across tools from a diverse set of sources, providing your engineering team with a more productive development environment.
IBM Engineering Integration Hub connectors enable your development team to select the best tool for the job. It provides automated and continuous lifecycle tool integration. Teams are enabled to create builds and deliver releases more frequently. A continuous integration model required for practicing DevOps and continuous engineering is supported.