Engineering Insights
See the one view of your project to unlock your data and make better decisions
A man working on a factory floor
What can it do for your business?

IBM Engineering Lifecycle Optimization – Engineering Insights helps you visualize, analyze and gain insights from engineering lifecycle data. Engineering teams can improve their understanding of relationships in lifecycle data and make more effective and timely decisions. Engineering Insights unlocks your engineering data from various lifecycle tools and helps your organization maintain and demonstrate compliance with regulatory and industry standards.

 Learn how to deliver quality quickly
Benefits Improve engineering agility

Reduce the time spent finding, querying and analyzing engineering data and its relationships.

 Increase innovation

Focus on new ideas and improvements instead of trying to find information and report progress.

 Demonstrate compliance

Access views of cross-tool and cross-domain data in the context of compliance standards.

 Accelerate time to value

Use the cloud to get up and running faster and focus on technological innovation.

 Make the right decisions

Gather meaningful data with dashboards and analytics to help you respond rapidly to both positive and negative indicators in your projects.
Features View relevant, related data

View and search data from different tool sources, show relevant relationships in simple-to-understand formats and access views of cross-tool and cross-domain data.

 Analyze and organize data

See functional, procedural or structural relationships. Extract and analyze information from vast amounts of data.

 Open architecture

Use search, query, visualization, analysis and organization capabilities with multiple product and systems development tools with Open Services for Lifecycle Collaboration (OSLC).

 Federated data approach

Employ a federated, linked lifecycle data approach to cross-tool and cross-domain relationships and avoid the cost of moving data into a single repository.

 Manage complexity

See the context for queries to make informed decisions during the software and systems development process.

 Collaborate across roles

Use an open architecture and federated data approach to visualize, analyze and organize engineering data throughout your organization.

 Organize engineering data

Get clear, simple-to-use views of relevant and related engineering data.

 Analyze data across lifecycle tools

Visualize the impact of changes.
Next steps 

Get started with a product tour or book a consultation with an IBM expert to see how your organization can benefit from Engineering Lifecycle Management to help you scale, improve data transparency, achieve compliance and pursue automation.

 Take the product tour