IBM Engineering Lifecycle Optimization – Engineering Insights helps you visualize, analyze and gain insights from engineering lifecycle data. Engineering teams can improve their understanding of relationships in lifecycle data and make more effective and timely decisions. Engineering Insights unlocks your engineering data from various lifecycle tools and helps your organization maintain and demonstrate compliance with regulatory and industry standards.
Reduce the time spent finding, querying and analyzing engineering data and its relationships.
Focus on new ideas and improvements instead of trying to find information and report progress.
Access views of cross-tool and cross-domain data in the context of compliance standards.
Use the cloud to get up and running faster and focus on technological innovation.
Gather meaningful data with dashboards and analytics to help you respond rapidly to both positive and negative indicators in your projects.
View and search data from different tool sources, show relevant relationships in simple-to-understand formats and access views of cross-tool and cross-domain data.
See functional, procedural or structural relationships. Extract and analyze information from vast amounts of data.
Use search, query, visualization, analysis and organization capabilities with multiple product and systems development tools with Open Services for Lifecycle Collaboration (OSLC).
Employ a federated, linked lifecycle data approach to cross-tool and cross-domain relationships and avoid the cost of moving data into a single repository.
See the context for queries to make informed decisions during the software and systems development process.
Use an open architecture and federated data approach to visualize, analyze and organize engineering data throughout your organization.
Get clear, simple-to-use views of relevant and related engineering data.
Visualize the impact of changes.