{Product resources page wiki-description with inline links: Page description forthcoming}
{Briefly—and compellingly—introduce the “Experience” asset here. It should always be a 1:1 product demo (may also be an excellent overview-level demo video as long as it's not on any other page. DON'T use any old video. If nothing is available, skip this section.}
{Optional intro can summarize “Plan” resources. Focus on a clear client benefit. Avoid marketing fluff.}
{Optional intro can summarize “Approach” resources. Focus on a clear client benefit. Avoid marketing fluff.}
{Optional intro can summarize “Practice” resources. Focus on a clear client benefit. Avoid marketing fluff.}
{Optional intro can summarize “Explore” resources. Focus on a clear client benefit. Avoid marketing fluff.}
{Be as specific as possible about the value gained from the CTA button(s). Ex: "Get started with a free trial of IBM Watson Studio or book a consultation with an IBM expert to discuss how it can advance your specific business needs."}