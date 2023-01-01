Home Cryptography Solutions Cryptography solutions
Protect data, augment privacy and regulatory compliances through cryptography solutions
Guard critical data

When your organization’s sensitive data is accessed, stored and transmitted across hybrid and multicloud environments, it requires exceptional protection to keep it safe. IBM cryptography solutions combine technologies, consulting, systems integration and managed security services to help ensure crypto agility, Quantum-safety, and solid governance and risk policies.
X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2024

Data theft and leaks accounted for 32% of the impacts of cyberattacks in 2023. Check out the new report to learn how to best safeguard your people and data.
Benefits Maintain data integrity, privacy and confidentiality

Access expertise and techniques for digital signing and data sharing among untrusted parties. Enable search and computation on encrypted data through fully homomorphic encryption, zero-knowledge proofs, tokenization, Quantum-safe crypto algorithms and more.

 Integrate cryptography into DevOps

Ensure your DevOps teams choose crypto libraries that follow secure coding practices for best DevSecOps practices and a security-rich software development lifecycle.

 Build your crypto strategy and agility

Establish a strategy for multicloud encryption and key management, automated key and certificate lifecycle management, then expand to more advanced crypto technologies. Since you keep an overview of deployed cryptography, you can be ready to replace or retire as needed.
Cryptography solutions span a range of key offerings
  • Quantum risk assessment: Understand the impact as you transition to Quantum-safe crypto solutions
  • Cloud key management: Assess cryptography policies, procedures and governance in hybrid and multicloud deployments
  • Certification lifecycle automation: Build and extend public-key infrastructures across all platforms
  • Managed encryption services: Centralize data encryption and key management in hybrid, multicloud environments
Related services Homomorphic encryption services

Find and prioritize your highest-risk application flaws so you know which one to focus on first.

 Explore homomorphic encryption services Data security services

Discover, identify and protect your most-sensitive enterprise data and applications against internal and external threats.

 Explore data security services Application security services

Securely build, deploy and iterate applications by transforming DevOps into DevSecOps.

 Explore application security services
Related solutions Data security and protection solutions

Protect your enterprise data across hybrid cloud environments, meet privacy regulations and simplify operational complexity.

 Cloud security solutions

Move confidently to hybrid and multicloud by integrating security into every phase of your cloud journey.

 Data privacy solutions

Deliver trusted customer experiences with a holistic, adaptive approach to data privacy based on zero trust principles and proven data privacy protection.
Resources IBM acquires Polar Security to enhance Guardium's capabilities

IBM is announcing it has acquired Polar Security, an innovator in technology that helps companies discover, continuously monitor and secure cloud and SaaS application data – and addresses the growing shadow data problem.

 The Quantum Quandary: How Researchers Are Bridging the Supercomputer Security Concerns

Listen to this podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find your favorite audio content.

 Protecting Apps on IBM Cloud with Quantum-Safe Cryptography

When large-scale quantum computers are available, they pose a potential risk that they will be able to break the systems that are built on public-key cryptography that are currently in use.

Encryption: Protect your most critical data

How can you be sure that all your sensitive data is encrypted? Learn how encryption can help safeguard your data against threats and address compliance.

Next steps

