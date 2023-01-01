When your organization’s sensitive data is accessed, stored and transmitted across hybrid and multicloud environments, it requires exceptional protection to keep it safe. IBM cryptography solutions combine technologies, consulting, systems integration and managed security services to help ensure crypto agility, Quantum-safety, and solid governance and risk policies.
Data theft and leaks accounted for 32% of the impacts of cyberattacks in 2023. Check out the new report to learn how to best safeguard your people and data.
Access expertise and techniques for digital signing and data sharing among untrusted parties. Enable search and computation on encrypted data through fully homomorphic encryption, zero-knowledge proofs, tokenization, Quantum-safe crypto algorithms and more.
Ensure your DevOps teams choose crypto libraries that follow secure coding practices for best DevSecOps practices and a security-rich software development lifecycle.
Establish a strategy for multicloud encryption and key management, automated key and certificate lifecycle management, then expand to more advanced crypto technologies. Since you keep an overview of deployed cryptography, you can be ready to replace or retire as needed.
IBM is announcing it has acquired Polar Security, an innovator in technology that helps companies discover, continuously monitor and secure cloud and SaaS application data – and addresses the growing shadow data problem.
When large-scale quantum computers are available, they pose a potential risk that they will be able to break the systems that are built on public-key cryptography that are currently in use.
How can you be sure that all your sensitive data is encrypted? Learn how encryption can help safeguard your data against threats and address compliance.