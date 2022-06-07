Home Contracts Sled IBM State Mississippi IBM State, Local & Education Contracts
State of Mississippi Welcome - Test site

The IBM information on this site is specific to the following State of Mississippi contract:  

IT Hardware Express Products List (EPL) 3760

EPL Expiration Date: September 30, 2024

The purchase limit is $200,000 per project per fiscal year (July – June) for the IT Hardware EPL without additional approval from ITS. Regardless of the dollar limit, the customer MUST obtain quotations from two or more EPL Sellers. Any entity using this EPL must abide by the current published IT Hardware EPL 3760 Instructions for Use document even if the entity is not under ITS purview.
Link to Mississippi main EPL page: EXPRESS PRODUCTS LISTS (EPLS) AND COOPERATIVE PURCHASING AGREEMENTS
Link to the IBM Reseller Group page on ITS website: IBM Reseller Group
Products & Pricing
IBM Storage Offerings IBM EPL Price File
IBM Storage Offerings Archived IBM EPL Price Files
IBM & Partner Contacts
Questions for IBM

For questions about this contract, please contact:

Chris Andronica
chris.andronica@ibm.com
404-502-0255
Quotes & Orders from IBM Reseller Group

Link to the IBM Reseller Group page on ITS website:
Contract Details

The IBM State of Mississippi IT Hardware Express Products List (EPL) 3760 consist of IBM Storage offerings as well as related support software.  Details of the use of this contract, can be found on the following State of Mississippi EPL Interactive site:
EPL 3760 Interactive Manufacturer Site
Support Links
