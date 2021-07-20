The IBM information on this site is specific to your contract 60-000-15-00008BL.
This contract is subject to IBM Master Agreement # MNWNC-116.
Note: This state may have elected to limit or expand the products offered via the NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement. Please check the Products and Pricing section.
For more information regarding electronic catalogs and purchasing online:
The IBM Server/Storage product portfolio reflects MSRP (list) Price and this contract's minimum discounts per unit of one (1). Please contact your IBM or authorized reseller for further information, including additional discounts, maintenance pricing, tax exemptions, etc.
This state has elected to use the configuration limit of USD 3 million per single, individual server or storage configuration. This contract does not have a purchase order cap. Buyers are responsible for ensuring their configurations conform to the contract or their procurement guidelines as applicable.
Maintenance and support services are available from IBM for all products eligible to be sold under your state's Participating Addendum. Prices are determined based on the products and options selected. The links below will take you to general information about IBM's maintenance and services. Please contact your IBM representative or approved Business Partner for service options and quotes.
The Maintenance Portfolio below contains many but not all products eligible via this NASPO contract. Please contact your IBM representative or approved Business Partner for additional products.
Software price files for Government customers
Prices reflect list price and this contract’s discounts per unit of one (1). Please check with IBM or an approved IBM Business Partner to learn more about discounts for volume or establishing standard configurations.
Buyers are responsible for ensuring their orders conform to their contract or their procurement guidelines as applicable.
Support Services may include but are not limited to: warranty services, maintenance, installation, de-installation, factory integration (software or equipment components), asset management, recycling/disposal, training and certification, pre-implementation design, disaster recovery planning and support, service desk/help desk, and any other directly related technical support service required for the effective operation of a product offered or supplied. General consulting and all forms of application development and programming services are excluded. Check your Participating Addendum for any limitations on these services.
When buying direct from IBM, the Purchase Order is made out to IBM Corporation who will fulfill and invoice the Purchasing Entity. The Purchase Order must include the contract number to be considered invoking the terms and conditions of the contract. The PO may be emailed to contract@us.ibm.com or mailed to: IBM Corporation Contracts Team, 6303 Barfield Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Payments should be remitted to the address which will appear on your IBM invoice or to: IBM Corporation, PO Box 676673, Dallas, TX 75267-6673.
Under IBM's State Contract Reseller program, the Purchase Order is made out to the authorized Business Partner who will fulfill and invoice the Purchasing Entity. Payments for the order are made directly to the Business Partner. The Purchase Order must include the contract number in order to be considered invoking the terms and conditions of this contract. The Business Partner will transfer Risk of Loss and Title to the IBM products to the customer in accordance with the contract terms. The Business Partners are only permitted to fulfill with the IBM or IBM branded products and services permitted by this contract. Third party products and any Business Partner services are specifically excluded.
Only the Business Partners listed below have completed IBM’s criteria to participate in the IBM State Contract Reseller program and are eligible to resell using this contract.
Contract Terms and Conditions
The NASPO ValuePoint contract for this state consists of the Master Agreement and this state’s Participating Addendums which may contain changes to the Master Agreement such as limiting or increasing the products and services available, identifying purchase order requirements, etc. Third party products and any Remarketer Business Partner services are specifically excluded.
Always review the product and services listed for this state before ordering. Always place this state’s contract number and/or the IBM Master Agreement number on the Purchase Order in order to invoke the terms and conditions of this agreement.
Contract Information