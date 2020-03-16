The Shared Services Lines of Business Blanket Purchasing Agreement (SSLoBS BPA ) is a competitively-awarded, multiple-award, five (5) year BPA competed against GSA schedule 70 and awarded to nine (9) vendors for requirements associated with one North American Industrial Classification System (NAICS) code: 541513, Computer Facilities Management Services.

The goal of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Office of the Chief Financial Officer (OCFO) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) is to facilitate meeting the OCFO’s mission, including providing support to USDA’s shared service customers Government-wide. OCFO’s offerings include innovative solutions both from a technical and support service perspective in order to assist USDA and other Federal agencies working to meet specific needs. To better facilitate service delivery, the OCFO has organized their offerings into Lines of Business (LoBs). Pursuant to FAR Part 8.4, Federal Supply Schedules, USDA has entered into BPAs (FAR Part 8.405-3) with nine vendors to allow USDA agencies only to purchase Shared Services Lines of Business Solutions (SSLoBS) affording USDA the opportunity to streamline the procurement process for SSLoBS.

IBM Global Business Services (GBS) is a team of business, strategy and technology consultants enabling enterprises to make smarter decisions and providing unparalleled client and consumer experiences in cognitive, data analytics, cloud technology and mobile app development. The Public Service Sector consulting practice is a trusted advisor to federal, state and local governments, partnering to meet challenges and responding quickly to citizen demands, business needs, new economic conditions, and changing legislative priorities and policies

As one of the nine awarded vendors, IBM is capable of performing services against all five LoBs which are highlighted below.

LoB 1: Financial Management Services (FMSLoB)

LoB 2: Human Resources (HRLoB)

LoB 3: Information Technology Services Division (ITSDLoB)

LoB 4: External Systems Development (Specializing in Agile Development) (ESDLoB)

LoB 5: Personnel and Pay (PPLoB)

Financial Management Services Line of Business (FMSLoB)

This LoB is responsible for providing financial and administrative services by efficiently providing USDA and other agencies with modern, core financial management and administrative systems that comply with federal accounting and systems standards, focus on customer service, and provide maximum support to the USDA mission.

Human Resources Line of Business (HRLoB)

HRLoB encompasses providing technical direction for software development tasks, including the review of work products for correctness, adherence to the design concept, and for progress IAW established schedules.

Information Technology Services Division Line of Business (ITSDLoB)

The Information Technology Services Division Line of Business (ITSDLoB) is responsible for acquiring, securing, managing, operating, and maintaining all hardware, system software, and network services that provide managed hosting services to USDA’s lines of business and other Federal customers.

External Systems Development Line of Business (Specializing in Agile Development) (ESDLoB)

The External Systems Development Line of Business (ESDLoB) provides support to the Government to achieve the program management, integration, migration and fielding objectives of USDA for application development, providing services to the USDA shared services customers using the Agile Software Development Methodology.

Personnel and Pay Line of Business (PPLoB)

The PPLoB works to improve performance of personnel services by providing USDA a modern, core Personnel and Pay system which focuses on customer service while maximizing support for the USDA mission.