IBM’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V (SEWP V) contract is an information technology products and services contract. It is one of a group of multi-award Government-Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWAC) open to the entire Federal Government as well as approved contractors and has a low .34% surcharge.It was competitively awarded, but is subject to Fair Opportunity as required in FAR 16.505(b). The easiest way to meet this requirement is to use NASA's Quote Request Tool (QRT). The QRT, and a wealth of other contract information, can be found at the NASA SEWP V home page