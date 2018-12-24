Home Contracts US Federal Government Industry Contracts SeaPort - NxG SeaPort - NxG
Contract # N0017819D7876
Contract Summary

SeaPort NxG provides the U.S. Navy a fast and effective means of contracting for professional support services.
Contract Team

SeaPort NxG Customer Satisfaction and IBM team contacts
IBM Contacts

IBM has established a dedicated team to assist you and your company. Please feel free to contact the appropriate individual below with questions or issues.

SeaPort-NxG contacts

Scott Weller  |  Navy Account Manager
1-202 257 5010
Scott.Weller@ibm.com

Cheryl Dalby |  GWAC COE Program Manager  (Acting)
1-405-844-0294
cheryl.dalby@us.ibm.com

Ursula Nkwantabisa  |  Contracts Engagement Advisor
1-850-974-2188
Nkwantabisa@ibm.com

 

IBM Navy contacts

Jay Magnino  |  Navy Client Executive, Bethesda, MD
1-301-803-2311
magnino@us.ibm.com

Matthew Dalkiewicz  |  Account Manage
1-703-389-0278
mdalkie@us.ibm.com