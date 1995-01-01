Home Contracts US Federal Government Industry Contracts ITES-3S Contacts and Team Members ITES-3S Contacts and Team Members
Contract #W52P1J-18-D-A032
Female engineers using technologies in automobile industry
Contacts

Please feel free to contact the appropriate individual below with questions or issues.

IBM executive team

 

John Kuenzli-  IBM Army Account Executive
Office / Mobile: 1-571-839-6397
JohnDKuenzli1@ibm.com

Ed Whiston-  Project Executive
Office: 1-251-379-0792
ewhiston@us.ibm.com

 

IBM ITES - 3S program office

 

Christopher Thomson-   Program Manager
Office/Mobile: 1-850-241-3505
chrismthomson@us.ibm.com

Cheryl Dalby-  Deputy & Task Order Response Manager (Acting)
Office:  1-405-249-0244
cheryl.dalby@us.ibm.com

Chad Harris-  Marketing Director 
Chad.Harris@ibm.com

Neil Hamlet-  Lead Architect
1-703-943-1995
nahamlet@us.ibm.com

Lisa McPhaul-  Contracts and Negotiations 
Phone: 1-703-943-1013
Lisa.McPhaul@ibm.com

 

U.S. Army Computer Hardware, Enterprise Software and Solutions

 

Keith Copeland-  Product leader Computer Hardware, Enterprise Software & Solutions
(CHESS)1-703-806-8222
DSN: 656-8222
james.k.copeland1.civ@mail.mil

Mailing address: CHESS ATTN: SFAE-PS-CH 9351 Hall Road, Bldg 1446 Fort Belvoir, VA 22060 Phone: 1-(877) USA-ITES (872-4837) Email: peoeis.pdchess.helpdesk@us.army.mil Web site: https://asc.army.mil/web/portfolio-item/eis-chess ( link resides outside ibm.com)

CHESS Customer Support Team: (888) 232-4405 Commercial: (703) 806-1019 DSN: 656-1019 Fax: (703) 806-8232 DSN Fax: 656-8232

 

U.S. Army Contracting Agency

 

ITES-3S Contracting Officer:  Ms. Julie L. Lawrence
 1-309-782-4529
 julie.l.lawrence.civ@mail.mil

Mailing address: ACC - Rock Island (ACC-RI), ATTN: AMSAS-AC, Rock Island, IL 61299-6500
Team Members

IBM is the world's most experienced IT services provider. IBM is independently recognized for delivering state-of-the-market solutions for every ITES-3S task area.
                  IBM Augustine Consulting, Inc Brockwell Technologies, Inc Marathon TS McLane Advanced Technologies, Inc NiyamIT, Inc One Federal Solution Prometheus, LLC QBE, LLC S4, Inc SAWTST, LLC
                  Events Calendar
                  ITES Events Calendar