IBM partnering with the Army in IT transformation to ensure the warfighter is never alone.
ITES-3S contract #W52P1J-18-D-A032 is the premier contract vehicle to advance the Army’s Enterprise Infostructure (AEI) transformation goals. All Federal agencies may purchase from the contract.
ITES-3S is the premier contract vehicle to advance the Army's Enterprise Infostructure (AEI) transformation goals. This Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) contract is available to all federal agencies, with no usage fee, and supports the full range of Information Technology (IT) solutions. The scope includes the full range of services and solutions necessary for agencies to satisfy their enterprise infrastructure and infrastructure goals with IT \services worldwide. Scope includes the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Information Management (C4IM) requirements. The ITES-3S contract vehicle has a $12.1 billion ceiling and a term of nine years through 2027. A few of the functional areas covered by ITES-3S include:
Helpful Links related to the Army ITES-3S Contract