The Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – 3 Hardware (ITES-3H)

Request an ITES-3H Quote at

https://chess.army.mi (link resides outside ibm.com)

ITES-3H is an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) Government Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) awarded to IBM by the Army Contracting Agency – Rock Island in conjunction with the Army Computer Hardware, Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS). This is an exceptional contract vehicle for any Government Agency to use to meet its enterprise information technology requirements. ITES-3H is a streamlined acquisition contract vehicle that was awarded after full and open competition.



The purpose of ITES-3H is to support the Army enterprise infrastructure and infostructure goals with a full range of innovative, world class information technology equipment and solutions at a reasonable price. The following types of products and services are included in the scope of ITES-3H:

Unix based servers

Non-Unix based servers

Workstations, Thin Clients, Desktops and Notebooks

Storage Systems

Networking Equipment

Network Printers

Cables, Connectors & Accessories

Video Equipment Products

Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) and Related Products

Basic warranty and warranty options

Related software

Other related accessories and options

Related services that enable the capability to provide end-to-end equipment solutions to include:

System Configuration and Integration

Physical Site Analysis

Installation and Relocation

High Availability Configuration

Legacy equipment warranty/maintenance

The personal computers and notebooks are for the fielding of a complete system or as part of a total design solution, as opposed to a personal computer or notebook replacement vehicle. Services shall be directly related to the procurement of equipment under this contract. The legacy equipment warranty/maintenance shall be related to the integration of equipment procured under this contract.The services shall be performed as requested by the customer on individual delivery orders.



Lease option: Lease options for hardware and one time charge software products are also available as an alternative to outright purchase. Leasing offers the government an affordable solution by spreading costs over time as well as flexibility through a tailored solution and payment structure to meet your specific needs.