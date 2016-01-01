Home Contracts US Federal Government Industry Contracts ITES-3H - Contacts ITES-3H - Contacts
Contract #W52P1J-16-D-0008
Request an ITES-3H Quote at https://chess.army.mil (link resides outside ibm.com)
ITES-3H Operations Center

1-877-426-9110
IBM ITES-3H Program Office Contacts

IBM ITES - 3H Program Office

Rich Montiel  |  Client Executive  |  DoD 
richard.montiel@us.ibm.com
1-703-943-2027 

Alex Turman  |  Program Office 
aturman@us.ibm.com
1-720-430-8590 

Scott Gray  |  Systems Hardware Lead 
scotgray@us.ibm.com
1-256-990-0948 

ITES-3H Operations Center 
ites3h@us.ibm.com
1-877-426-9110 

Jennifer Vowels  |  Contracts Manager 
jvowels@us.ibm.com
1-703-943-1727 
U.S. Army Contacts

Army Computer Hardware, Enterprise Software and Solutions

Miguel Campos  |  Product Leader 
miguel.a.campos22.civ@mail.mil
1-703-806-0611 

Mailing address:
Army Computer Hardware, Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS)
CHESS, ATTN: SFAE-PS-CH
9351 Hall Road, Bldg 1456
Fort Belvoir, VA 22060

Phone: 1-888-232-4405
Email: armychess@mail.mil
Web site: https://chess.army.mil/ (link resides outside of ibm.com)

 

U.S. Army Contracting

Terry Kraker  |  Contract Specialist
1-309-782-8570
terry.c.kraker.civ@mail.mil

Nathan Acree  |  Contracting Officer 
1-309-782-4886 
nathan.e.acree.civ@mail.mil

Mailing address:
CCRC-TA
3055 Rodman Ave
Rock Island, IL 61299-8000