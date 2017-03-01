Home Contracts US Federal Government Industry Contracts HCaTS HCaTS - Human Capital and Training Solutions
GS02Q16DCR0018 (Pool 1), GS02Q16DCR0052 (Pool 2) (IBM DUNS # 835130485)
Contract Summary

The Human Capital and Training Solutions (HCaTS) Program is the result of a partnership between the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and the General Services Administration (GSA). HCaTS Unrestricted (HCaTS U) is an indefinite delivery/ indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) government-wide vehicle that provides reliable, flexible, fast, and efficient ways to obtain best-value, customized solutions for three Key Service Areas (KSA):

  • Training and Development Services
  •  Human Capital Strategy Services
  •  Organizational Performance Improvement

HCaTS will help agencies accomplish:

  • Global mission requirements through more flexible employment, development, and transformation of human capital;
  • Improved human capital management in accordance with the HCAAF and OPM governing doctrines;
  • Increased effectiveness and efficiency of critical business processes.

Contract Types

HCaTS allows maximum flexibility for contract types at the task order level, including: 

  • Fixed-Price-all types,
  • Cost-reimbursement-all types,
  • Time-and-materials 
  • Labor-Hour, and 
  • Hybrids of any contract types.

Contract Ceiling

The ceiling for Pool 1 is $3.45 Billion and for Pool 2 is $2.3 Billion. 

Ordering Guide: 

 HCaTS Ordering Guide Rev- March 2021
Contacts

IBM Contract team

 

 

GSA HCaTS Contracting Officer

 

 

GSA HCaTS Website

 
Contract Documentation
HCaTS Pool 1
GS02Q16DCR0018 HCaTS U Pool 1 Contract Mod - Jan 2021 HCaTS Pool 1 Contract - Mod PA-0001 HCaTS Pool 1 Contract - Mod PA-0002 HCaTS Pool 1 Contract - Mod PA-0003 HCaTS Pool 1 Contract - Mod PA-0004 HCaTS Pool 1 Contract - Mod PA-0005 HCaTS Pool 1 Contract - Mod PS-0006 HCaTS Pool 1 Contract - Mod PO-0007 HCaTS Pool 1 Contract - Mod PS-A836 HCaTS Award Announcement (17.2KB)
HCaTS Pool 2
GS02Q16DCR0052 HCaTS U Pool 2 Contract - Mod Jan 2021 HCaTS Pool 2 Contract - Mod PA-0001 HCaTS Pool 2 Contract - Mod PA-0002 HCaTS Pool 2 Contract - Mod PA-0003 HCaTS Pool 2 Contract - Mod PA-0004 HCaTS Pool 2 Contract - Mod PA-0005 HCaTS Pool 2 Contract - Mod PS-0006 HCaTS Pool 2 Contract - Mod PO-0007 HCaTS Pool 2 Contract - Mod PS-A836
IBM Capabilities for HCaTS

IBM is a large, globally integrated enterprise in the business of helping customers solve problems using advanced information technologies. We are a values-based enterprise of individuals who create and apply technology to make the world work better. Our solutions and services span all major industries, including financial services, communications, media, energy and utility, healthcare, government, industrial, and education, among others.

As one of the largest public sector consulting firms, IBM maintains a focus on the federal market that is within the scope of GSA HCaTS.  IBM has the expertise and capacity to meet all US Federal Agency needs in each of the Key Service Areas (KSA) of GSA HCaTS as described below:

KSA 1: Customized Training and Development Services

Includes: Technical and General Skills, Knowledge Training, Leadership and Supervisory Development Training, Career Development, Training Program Management Support

KSA 2:  Customized Human Capital Strategy Services

Includes:  Talent/Performance Management, Workforce and Succession Planning, Diversity and Work–Life Programs, Knowledge/Competency Management, HR Systems Design and Consultation, Branding, Recruitment, Staffing, Communications Strategies, Employee Engagement, Program Implementation Support

KSA 3:  Customized Organizational Performance Improvement:

Includes: Change Management, Strategic Planning and Alignment, Organizational Assessment and Transformation, Business Process Reengineering, Data Analytics, Data-driven Performance Reviews
IBM Offerings
IBM Hardware IBM IT Infrastructure Offerings IBM Software IBM Software Offerings IBM Solutions and Services IBM Government Solutions IBM SEWP - Current Catalog Current Catalog