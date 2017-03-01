The Human Capital and Training Solutions (HCaTS) Program is the result of a partnership between the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and the General Services Administration (GSA). HCaTS Unrestricted (HCaTS U) is an indefinite delivery/ indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) government-wide vehicle that provides reliable, flexible, fast, and efficient ways to obtain best-value, customized solutions for three Key Service Areas (KSA):
HCaTS will help agencies accomplish:
Contract Types
HCaTS allows maximum flexibility for contract types at the task order level, including:
Contract Ceiling
The ceiling for Pool 1 is $3.45 Billion and for Pool 2 is $2.3 Billion.
Ordering Guide:
Monica Hopkins / IBM HCaTs PM / 1-301-908-3664 / monica.v.hopkins@us.ibm.com
Paul Bury | Contract Admin | 1-303-924-4873 | pbury@us.ibm.com
IBM is a large, globally integrated enterprise in the business of helping customers solve problems using advanced information technologies. We are a values-based enterprise of individuals who create and apply technology to make the world work better. Our solutions and services span all major industries, including financial services, communications, media, energy and utility, healthcare, government, industrial, and education, among others.
As one of the largest public sector consulting firms, IBM maintains a focus on the federal market that is within the scope of GSA HCaTS. IBM has the expertise and capacity to meet all US Federal Agency needs in each of the Key Service Areas (KSA) of GSA HCaTS as described below:
KSA 1: Customized Training and Development Services
Includes: Technical and General Skills, Knowledge Training, Leadership and Supervisory Development Training, Career Development, Training Program Management Support
KSA 2: Customized Human Capital Strategy Services
Includes: Talent/Performance Management, Workforce and Succession Planning, Diversity and Work–Life Programs, Knowledge/Competency Management, HR Systems Design and Consultation, Branding, Recruitment, Staffing, Communications Strategies, Employee Engagement, Program Implementation Support
KSA 3: Customized Organizational Performance Improvement:
Includes: Change Management, Strategic Planning and Alignment, Organizational Assessment and Transformation, Business Process Reengineering, Data Analytics, Data-driven Performance Reviews