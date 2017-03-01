The Human Capital and Training Solutions (HCaTS) Program is the result of a partnership between the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and the General Services Administration (GSA). HCaTS Unrestricted (HCaTS U) is an indefinite delivery/ indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) government-wide vehicle that provides reliable, flexible, fast, and efficient ways to obtain best-value, customized solutions for three Key Service Areas (KSA):

Training and Development Services

Human Capital Strategy Services

Organizational Performance Improvement

HCaTS will help agencies accomplish:

Global mission requirements through more flexible employment, development, and transformation of human capital;

Improved human capital management in accordance with the HCAAF and OPM governing doctrines;

Increased effectiveness and efficiency of critical business processes.

Contract Types

HCaTS allows maximum flexibility for contract types at the task order level, including:

Fixed-Price-all types,

Cost-reimbursement-all types,

Time-and-materials

Labor-Hour, and

Hybrids of any contract types.

Contract Ceiling

The ceiling for Pool 1 is $3.45 Billion and for Pool 2 is $2.3 Billion.

Ordering Guide: