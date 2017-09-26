Home Contracts US Federal Government Industry Contracts EXPIRED Contract #GS-35-4984H - GSA Terms and Conditions Archive EXPIRED Contract #GS-35-4984H - GSA Terms and Conditions Archive
Contract #GS-35F-4984H EXPIRED on 9/30/2017. (Contract period: Oct. 1, 2002 through September 30, 2017)
NOTE:

IBM's GSA IT Schedule GS-35F-4984H EXPIRED on 9/30/2017. The page contains an Archive of Terms and Conditions prior to 9/30/2017.
GSA T's & C's Archive

Access descriptions of warranties, purchase and leasing terms, maintenance and repair, services, and more. Indexed for easy reference in PDF format.

Contract period: Oct. 1, 2002 through Sep. 30, 2017

Introduction

  • Eligibility

    Descriptions of who is eligible to use the GSA IT Schedule.

Quality

Information on ordering offices

 

Chapters

Chapter 1 - General information

Chapter 2 - Special item 132-3: Leasing

Chapter 3 - Special item 132-8: Purchasing

Chapter 4 - Special item 132-12: Maintenance

Chapter 5 - Special item 132-33: Software

Chapter 6 - Special item 132-50: Training

Chapter 7 - Special item 132-51: Services

Chapter 8 - Special item 132-62: Authentication Products and Services

Chapter 9 – Special item 132-52: Electronic Commerce

Chapter 10 – Special item 132-40: Cloud Computing Services


Appendices

Appendix A - Overseas information

Appendix B - Customer engineering M/A services/per call charges

Appendix C - I/T service charges

Appendix D - Service offerings

Appendix E Warranty periods - Please see - Hardware price list

Appendix F - Maintenance availability status

Appendix G - Designated machines for graduated charges

Appendix H Reserved

Appendix I Single version charging: - Terms

Appendix I Single version charging: - Product listing

Appendix J - PR/SM charge option

Appendix K - Measured usage license charge usage bands

Appendix L - Parallel sysplex license charges

Appendix M - IBM eServer & Series usage pricing charges

Appendix N - s/390 usage pricing charges

Appendix O - zSeries 800 software license charge

Appendix P - For calculation of z/TFP MSU

Appendix Q - IBM System z Advanced Workload License Charges

Appendix R - zNALC License Charges on IBM System z

Appendix S - zIBM Passport Advantage Agreement

Appendix T – Cloud Services Agreement Federal Data Centers