About IBM

IBM is one of the largest public sector consulting firms with over 2000 employees focusing on the federal market within the scope of the GSA OASIS+IDIQ. IBM's reach and support to the US Government is world-wide. In each of the five OASIS+ Domain areas, i.e., management and advisory, technical and engineering, intelligence services, logistics and enterprise solutions, IBM has the expertise and capacity to meet all US Federal Agency needs. The full description of the five domains awarded under this contract is as follows:

1) Management and Advisory

Includes a full range of management and consulting services that can improve a federal agency’s performance, aid its endeavors to meet mission goals, and provide operating advice and assistance on administrative and management issues.

2) Technical and Engineering Domain :

Includes requirements to provide specific engineering, geoscience, or other technical professional skills, such as those performed by engineers, geologists, geophysicists, and technicians, required to handle specific operating conditions and problems for the benefit of the government. Work under this Domain typically involves the application of physical laws and principles of engineering in the design, development, and utilization of machines, materials, instruments, processes, and systems; and providing expert advice and assistance on technical functions and issues.

3) Intelligence Services Domain :

Focuses on Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance mission requirements. Services may support organizational and technological capabilities that improve situational awareness and enhance command and control strategies within defense and intelligence environments.

4) Logistics Domain:

Includes comprehensive logistics solutions, including planning and designing, implementing, or operating systems or facilities for the movement of supplies, equipment, or people by road, air, water, rail, or pipeline.

5) Enterprise Solutions Domain:

Focuses on requirements that are large-dollar, wide-reaching, and highly complex in scope, often spanning multiple disciplines and/or locations, and requiring many different types of labor and expertise. It is for the procurement of highly technical, new and emerging and/or specialized mission objectives that require special management attention and oversight because of:

the importance to the agency mission;

the high-level development, operating, or maintenance costs;

the high risk;

the high return; or

their significant role in the administration of agency-wide programs, systems, finances, property, or other resources.

This domain also includes non-IT services in support of national security systems in accordance with 40 USC § 11103(a). By design, this domain shares overlapping NAICS with other domains within OASIS+.