Contract 47QRCA25DU622
The One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus or OASIS+, contracts build on the success of the OASIS and OASIS Small Business contracts, offering federal agencies access to highly qualified contractors for their comprehensive and complex non-IT services solutions worldwide.
General Overview of OASIS+
OASIS+ is a suite of governmentwide, multiple-award contracts designed to support federal agencies’ procurement requirements for services-based solutions. This suite of services contracts is available for use by agencies throughout the Federal Government who hold a Delegation of Procurement Authority or DPA.
This collection of indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity or IDIQ contracts has a base contract period of five years with one option period of five years that may extend the cumulative contract ordering period to 10 years. same date).
Benefits:
Domains:
The contract scope is organized by domains or functional groupings of related services spanning multiple North American Industry Classification System or NAICS codes. Domains and the NAICS codes listed under the domains are designed to align order requirements to qualified industry partners. Each domain is limited to the NAICS codes and associated size standards specifically listed under that domain.
IBM’s Contract includes the following five Domains:
- Management and Advisory
- Technical and Engineering
- Intelligence Services
- Logistics
- Enterprise Solutions
Labor Categories:
OASIS+ labor categories align to the Office of Management and Budget’s Standard Occupational Classification Manual 2018, which includes compensation data maintained by the Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics. Federal agencies use the Standard Occupational Classification system, a federal statistical standard, to classify workers into occupational categories for the purpose of collecting, calculating, or disseminating data.
About IBM
IBM is one of the largest public sector consulting firms with over 2000 employees focusing on the federal market within the scope of the GSA OASIS+IDIQ. IBM's reach and support to the US Government is world-wide. In each of the five OASIS+ Domain areas, i.e., management and advisory, technical and engineering, intelligence services, logistics and enterprise solutions, IBM has the expertise and capacity to meet all US Federal Agency needs. The full description of the five domains awarded under this contract is as follows:
1) Management and Advisory
Includes a full range of management and consulting services that can improve a federal agency’s performance, aid its endeavors to meet mission goals, and provide operating advice and assistance on administrative and management issues.
2) Technical and Engineering Domain:
Includes requirements to provide specific engineering, geoscience, or other technical professional skills, such as those performed by engineers, geologists, geophysicists, and technicians, required to handle specific operating conditions and problems for the benefit of the government. Work under this Domain typically involves the application of physical laws and principles of engineering in the design, development, and utilization of machines, materials, instruments, processes, and systems; and providing expert advice and assistance on technical functions and issues.
3) Intelligence Services Domain:
Focuses on Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance mission requirements. Services may support organizational and technological capabilities that improve situational awareness and enhance command and control strategies within defense and intelligence environments.
4) Logistics Domain:
Includes comprehensive logistics solutions, including planning and designing, implementing, or operating systems or facilities for the movement of supplies, equipment, or people by road, air, water, rail, or pipeline.
5) Enterprise Solutions Domain:
Focuses on requirements that are large-dollar, wide-reaching, and highly complex in scope, often spanning multiple disciplines and/or locations, and requiring many different types of labor and expertise. It is for the procurement of highly technical, new and emerging and/or specialized mission objectives that require special management attention and oversight because of:
This domain also includes non-IT services in support of national security systems in accordance with 40 USC § 11103(a). By design, this domain shares overlapping NAICS with other domains within OASIS+.
IBM Capabilities under the OASIS+ IDIQ
IBM has been awarded a prime contract for five Domains. To receive contract awards in a specific Domain, IBM has demonstrated past success and achievement in that defined area. IBM consistently engages the right people and solutions to address Federal Agency requirements in support of critical mission needs. IBM has a rich history of successful project completion – on time and within budget. For more information, please contact the IBM Project Manager, Ben Rosen, or the primary GSA leaders for OASIS+ listed below.
IBM Corporate Contacts
Ben Rosen | IBM OASIS+ Program Manager | 1-845-435-4989 | brosen@us.ibm.com
GSA OASIS Program Office