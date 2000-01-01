Pool 1 Management Consulting - GS00Q14OADU145
Pool 2 Financial Management - GS00Q14OADU224
Pool 3 Engineering - GS00Q14OADU342
Pool 4 Research - GS00Q14OADU441
General Overview of OASIS
The core disciplines of the contract include:
Review the OASIS and OASIS SB Master Contracts.
Benefits
OASIS provides support for Commercial and Non-Commercial requirements, which means any contract type may be utilized.
North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) Pools
Services under OASIS span 28 NAICS codes and six (6) exceptions or 34 codes - exceptions in all. These 34 codes/exceptions are allocated among seven (7) NAICS code pools. All codes/exceptions in a pool share a common small business (SB) size standard. Agencies can solicit task order proposals from contractors holding awards in the pool with the NAICS code that matches the agency’s requirement.
Standardized Labor Categories
The labor categories are aligned with occupations, as outlined in the Office of Management and Budget’s (OMB) Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) system.
OASIS offers more meaningful proposed rate comparisons at the task order level – apples to apples, and 104 OASIS LCATs (individual and groups and priced at the master contract level) cover 127 OMB SOC occupations and over 1,000 typical industry job titles.
The remainder of the 840 SOC occupations can be added and priced at the task order level as ancillary labor.
Estimating Tool
The automated estimating tool:
Manage Small Business (SB) Program and Goals
OASIS facilitates agency management of its SB program and goals through awards in every SB category, including socioeconomics and the provision of business intelligence via dashboards on SB performance.
Through the use of OASIS, customer agencies receive small business credit, and it supports competition, even in socioeconomic categories.
Through OASIS, agencies can plan socioeconomic set asides to meet their goals and support 8(a), HUBZone, and SDVOSB direct awards.
Longer-term Planning
OASIS has no program ceiling, a five-year base and one five-year option, and provides for long term planning for complex program requirements.
Tiered Access Fee
OASIS offers an Innovative tiered access fee, ranging from 0.1 percent - 0.75 percent based on obligation level.
IBM is one of the largest public sector consulting firms with over 2000 employees focusing on the federal market within the scope of the GSA OASIS IDIQ. IBM's reach and support to the US Government is world-wide. In each of the six primary OASIS Service Areas, i.e., program management, management consulting, scientific, engineering, logistics and financial management IBM has the expertise and capacity to meet all US Federal Agency needs. The full description of these six areas is as follows:
Program Management Services: Includes all services related to leading, facilitating, and ensuring the strategic planning, implementation, coordination, integration, and evaluation of programmatic activities and administrative systems.
Scientific Services: Includes all services that are primarily involved in the application of comprehensive scientific and professional knowledge in planning, conducting, evaluating, and managing fundamental research, knowledge enhancement, and/or technology development and innovation.
Logistics Services: Includes the management of the flow of resources, not only goods, between the point of origin and the point of destination in order to meet the requirements of organizations. Logistics services involves the integration of information, transportation, inventory, warehousing, material handling, packaging, security, and any other function necessary to the flow of resources.
Management Consulting Services: Includes all services related to the practice of helping organizations to improve their performance, primarily through the analysis of existing organizational problems and development of plans for improvement.
Engineering Services: Includes any service or creative work, the adequate performance of which requires education, training and experience in the application of special knowledge in consulting, investigating, evaluating, planning and designing, engineering principles.
Financial Management Services: Includes the planning, directing, monitoring, organizing, and controlling of the monetary resources of an organization.
IBM Capabilities under the OASIS IDIQ
IBM has been awarded prime contracts for Pool 1 (General Consulting Services), Pool 2 (Financial Management Services), Pool 3 (Engineering Service Focus), and Pool 4 (Research Services. To receive contract awards in a specific Pool IBM has demonstrated past success and achievement in that defined area. Only a limited number of firms have received OASIS contracts in each pool. As a Prime Contractor in Pools 1, 2, 3, and 4 IBM consistently engages the right people and solutions to address Federal Agency requirements in support of critical mission needs. IBM has a rich history of successful project completion – on time and within budget. The scope of each pool is driven by specific North American Industrial Classification System (NAICS) codes. If an agency determines that their requirements fall within a certain NAICS code and that code falls within the scope of the OASIS pool structure then the procurement can proceed under OASIS authority. For more information please contact the IBM Project Manager, Ben Rosen, or the primary GSA leaders for OASIS listed below.
IBM Corporate Contacts
Ben Rosen | IBM OASIS Program Manager | 1-845-435-4989 | brosen@us.ibm.com
