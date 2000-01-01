General Overview of OASIS

Span many areas of expertise and mission spaces;

Span multiple professional service disciplines;

Allow flexibility for all contract types, including hybrids and cost-reimbursement, at the task order level; and

Allow ancillary support components, commonly referred to as Other Direct Costs (ODC), at the task order level.

The core disciplines of the contract include:

Program management services;

Management consulting services;

Logistics services;

Engineering services;

Scientific services; and

Financial services.

Review the OASIS and OASIS SB Master Contracts.

Benefits

OASIS provides support for Commercial and Non-Commercial requirements, which means any contract type may be utilized.

North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) Pools

Services under OASIS span 28 NAICS codes and six (6) exceptions or 34 codes - exceptions in all. These 34 codes/exceptions are allocated among seven (7) NAICS code pools. All codes/exceptions in a pool share a common small business (SB) size standard. Agencies can solicit task order proposals from contractors holding awards in the pool with the NAICS code that matches the agency’s requirement.

Standardized Labor Categories

The labor categories are aligned with occupations, as outlined in the Office of Management and Budget’s (OMB) Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) system.

OASIS offers more meaningful proposed rate comparisons at the task order level – apples to apples, and 104 OASIS LCATs (individual and groups and priced at the master contract level) cover 127 OMB SOC occupations and over 1,000 typical industry job titles.

The remainder of the 840 SOC occupations can be added and priced at the task order level as ancillary labor.

Estimating Tool

The automated estimating tool:

Can be used in building realistic estimates for the labor portion of requirements;

Is a quick and easy-to-use tool for creating the task order Independent Government Cost Estimate (IGCE);

Incorporates statistics for each SOC system occupation based on Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) surveys as direct rates and OASIS Awardee indirect rates, and prices; and

Can index pricing for up to 640 precise geographic locations.

Manage Small Business (SB) Program and Goals

OASIS facilitates agency management of its SB program and goals through awards in every SB category, including socioeconomics and the provision of business intelligence via dashboards on SB performance.

Through the use of OASIS, customer agencies receive small business credit, and it supports competition, even in socioeconomic categories.

Agencies can reserve task orders for exclusive competition among SB categories, including:

8(a) business development participants;

HUBZone SB concerns;

Service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) concerns;

Economically disadvantaged women-owned small business concerns; and

Women-owned small business concerns eligible under the Women-Owned SB Program.

Through OASIS, agencies can plan socioeconomic set asides to meet their goals and support 8(a), HUBZone, and SDVOSB direct awards.

Longer-term Planning

OASIS has no program ceiling, a five-year base and one five-year option, and provides for long term planning for complex program requirements.

Tiered Access Fee

OASIS offers an Innovative tiered access fee, ranging from 0.1 percent - 0.75 percent based on obligation level.