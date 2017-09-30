IBM's GSA IT Schedule GS-35F-4984H EXPIRED on 9/30/2017. This Archive page contains the GSA approved price lists prior to 9/30/2017.
Products and prices displayed on this page are for reference only and do not represent the current availability or price of these products.
Introduction
System x hardware price list
Hardware price list
2098 Upgrade Paths
Upgrade Paths
Legend
Softlayer Federal Cloud (SFC) - IaaS offering (SIN 132-40)
Software as a Service SaaS (Sin 132.52)
SmartCloud services - SIN 132-52
Software price list
Passport Advantage Software
MAINFRAME SOFTWARE
System z (Mainframe) Software Price List
The following changes to the GSA price file occurred during the period of March 21, 2017 thru September 29, 2017
09/27/2017 (PDF, 40KB)
08/18/2017 (PDF, 36KB)
08/11/2017 (PDF, 51KB)
06/23/2017 (PDF, 46KB)
Maximo
Software maintenance for Power and System i
US Citizen Support for Software Maintenance (SWMA)
Legend
Software legend (PDF, 16.2KB)
Customer engineering maintenance services - Per Call Service
IT professional services - SIN 132-51
Service offerings - SIN 132-51
Authentication services - SIN 132-62
IBM Mobile Blackberry services - SIN 132-52
GSA Federal Community Cloud Pricelist - SIN 132-52
Human Resources & EEO Services Schedule - GS-02F-0036U
Annual maintenance prices
Monthly maintenance prices
Media Retention Maintenance Prices
Additional
Additional maintenance usage prices (PDF, 20KB)
Legend
Maintenance legend (PDF, 55.1KB)
Education