Home Contracts US Federal Government Industry Contracts EXPIRED Contract #GS-35-4984H - GSA IT Schedule Details Archive EXPIRED Contract #GS-35-4984H - GSA IT Schedule Details Archive
Contract #GS-35F-4984H EXPIRED on 9/30/2017. (Contract period: Oct. 1, 2002 through September 30, 2017)
Pedestrians at Paternoster Square, London, UK
Note

IBM's GSA IT Schedule GS-35F-4984H EXPIRED on 9/30/2017. This Archive page contains the GSA approved price lists prior to 9/30/2017.
Summary

Products and prices displayed on this page are for reference only and do not represent the current availability or price of these products.
Contract T's & C's

IBM's GSA IT Schedule GS-35F-4984H EXPIRED on 9/30/2017.

Introduction
      Hardware

      IBM's GSA IT Schedule GS-35F-4984H EXPIRED on 9/30/2017.

      System x hardware price list

      Hardware price list

      2098 Upgrade Paths

      Upgrade Paths

      Legend
          Cloud

          IBM's GSA IT Schedule GS-35F-4984H EXPIRED on 9/30/2017.

          Softlayer Federal Cloud (SFC) - IaaS offering (SIN 132-40)

          Software as a Service SaaS (Sin 132.52)

          SmartCloud services - SIN 132-52
          Software

          IBM's GSA IT Schedule GS-35F-4984H EXPIRED on 9/30/2017.

          Software price list

          Passport Advantage Software

          MAINFRAME SOFTWARE

          System z (Mainframe) Software Price List

          Maximo

          Software maintenance for Power and System i

          US Citizen Support for Software Maintenance (SWMA)

          Legend

          Software legend (PDF, 16.2KB)
          Services

          IBM's GSA IT Schedule GS-35F-4984H EXPIRED on 9/30/2017.

          Customer engineering maintenance services - Per Call Service

          IT professional services - SIN 132-51

          Service offerings - SIN 132-51

          Authentication services - SIN 132-62

          IBM Mobile Blackberry services - SIN 132-52

          GSA Federal Community Cloud Pricelist - SIN 132-52

          Human Resources & EEO Services Schedule - GS-02F-0036U
          Maintenance

          IBM's GSA IT Schedule GS-35F-4984H EXPIRED on 9/30/2017 expiration.

          Annual maintenance prices

          Monthly maintenance prices

          Media Retention Maintenance Prices

          Additional

          Additional maintenance usage prices (PDF, 20KB)

          Legend

          Maintenance legend (PDF, 55.1KB)
          Education

          IBM's GSA IT Schedule GS-35F-4984H EXPIRED on 9/30/2017.

          Education