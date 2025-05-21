Home Contracts US Federal Government Industry Contracts GSA Alliant 2 GWAC GSA Alliant 2 GWAC
Contract # 47QTCK18D0014, DUNS 835130485, CAGE Code 3BXY7, UEI VV9KH3L99VE3
Contract Summary

The Alliant 2 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) is a Multiple Award, Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity contract that provides information technology solutions through the performance of a broad range of services.
Contract Scope
IBM Alliant 2 Master/Conformed Contract (September 2023) IBM Alliant 2 Master/Conformed Contract - SF33 IBM Alliant 2 Master/Conformed Contract - Attachment J-4 Contractor Labor Hour Pricing for Standard IT Service Labor Categories IBM Alliant 2 Master/Conformed Contract - Mod PA01 IBM Alliant 2 Master/Conformed Contract - Mod PS0002 IBM Alliant 2 Master/Conformed Contract - Mod PA0003 IBM Alliant 2 Master/Conformed Contract - Mod PS0004 IBM Alliant 2 Master/Conformed Contract - Mod PA0005 IBM Alliant 2 Master/Conformed Contract - Mod PO0006 IBM Alliant 2 Master/Conformed Contract - Mod PS0007 IBM Alliant 2 Master/Conformed Contract - Mod PO0008 IBM Alliant 2 Master/Conformed Contract - Mod PO0009 IBM Alliant 2 Master/Conformed Contract - Mod PS0010 IBM Alliant 2 Master/Conformed Contract - Mod PS0011 IBM Alliant 2 Master/Conformed Contract - Mod PA0012 IBM Alliant 2 Master/Conformed Contract - Mod PO0013 IBM Alliant 2 Master/Conformed Contract - Mod PO0014 IBM Alliant 2 Master/Conformed Contract - Mod PO0015 IBM Alliant 2 Master/Conformed Contract - Mod PS0016 IBM Alliant 2 Master/Conformed Contract - Mod PS0017
Contract Team

IBM Alliant 2 Key Personnel

Tom Bertke  |  IBM Alliant 2 PM
tjbertke@us.ibm.com 
703-850-8032

Rick Dunay |  Contracts Manager
Ricard.John.Dunay@IBM.com
1-540-290-1958
Helpful Links and Resources
GSA GWAC Alliant 2 Website IBM ISO certifications Sustainability Disclosures IBM GSA Alliant 2 Brochure
Other References

CMMI Maturity Level:

  • Solutions Development Group (SDG): CMMI for Development (CMMI-DEV) Maturity Level 3
  • Service Solutions Group: CMMI for Services (CMMI-SVC) Maturity Level 3

CONTRACT INSURANCE meets threshold stated in FAR Subpart 28.307-2 LIABILITY, and expires on May 21, 2025 with annual renewal.