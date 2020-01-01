Home Contracts US Federal Government Industry Contracts GSA Alliant GWAC GSA Alliant GWAC
Contract # GS00Q09BGD0034
Contract Summary

The Alliant Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) is a Multiple Award, Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity contract that provides information technology solutions through the performance of a broad range of services.

IBM Contract # GS00Q09BGD0034 (IBM DUNS # 835130485) IBM payment terms N30 days


Contract scope
IBM GSA Alliant fact sheet Conformed Contract Mod 10 Conformed Contract May 2020 Contract Mod 9 Contract Mod 8 Contract Mod 7 Contract Mod 6 Contract Mod 5 Contract Mod 4 Contract Mod 3 Contract Mod 2 Contract Mod 1 Contract Award (SF26)
Contract Team

IBM Alliant Program team

Tom Bertke  |  IBM Alliant PM
703-850-8032
tjbertke@us.ibm.com

Ricard J. Dunay| Contracts Manager
1-540-290-1958
Ricard.John.Dunay@IBM.com

GSA POCs

Enterprise GWAC Center Client Support
1-877-534-2208
www.gsa.gov/Alliant

Mimi Bruce
1-925-735-1641
mimi.bruce@gsa.gov

Alliant questions
Alliant@gsa.gov
The IBM Alliant Subcontract Team

The IBM Alliant Subcontract team has the technical capability and geographic reach to meet the current and evolving technology needs of the federal government. 
