Chief Information Officer-Solutions and Partners 3 (CIO-SP3) is a Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) from NITAAC that can be used by any Federal civilian or DoD agency to fulfill a broad range of mission critical IT requirements.
Contract number HHSN316201200030W.
Payment Terms: Within 30 days of receipt of invoice.
IBM has established a dedicated team to assist you and your company. Please feel free to contact the appropriate individual below with questions or issues.
CIO-SP3 Contract
Tom Bertke | Program Manager
703-850-8032
tjbertke@us.ibm.com
Kim Gianniny | Contract Administrator
720-663-2274
gianniny@us.ibm.com
e-GOS
Peter Chaplin | Alternate e-GOS Representative
720-395-1463
chaplin@us.ibm.com