Home Contracts US Federal Government Industry Contracts CIO-SP3 CIO-SP3
Contract #: HHSN316201200030W
Two businessmen with tablet talking in modern factory
Contract Description

Chief Information Officer-Solutions and Partners 3 (CIO-SP3) is a Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) from NITAAC that can be used by any Federal civilian or DoD agency to fulfill a broad range of mission critical IT requirements.

Contract number HHSN316201200030W.

Payment Terms: Within 30 days of receipt of invoice.
Contract scope
Directive on Articles G5 and G8 CIO-SP3 Fact Sheet CIO-SP3 Latest Conformed Contract CIO-SP3 Mod 00008 CIO-SP3 Mod 00009 CIO-SP3 Mod 00010 CIO-SP3 Mod 00011 CIO-SP3 Mod 00012 CIO-SP3 Mod 00013 CIO-SP3 Mod 00014 CIO-SP3 Mod 00015 CIO-SP3 Mod 00016 Awarded GWAC Document Contract Functional Areas
Rate Tables
Contractor Site Rates Government Site Rates
Contract Team

CIO-SP3 Project Office

IBM has established a dedicated team to assist you and your company. Please feel free to contact the appropriate individual below with questions or issues.

CIO-SP3 Contract

Tom Bertke  |  Program Manager
703-850-8032
tjbertke@us.ibm.com

Kim Gianniny  |  Contract Administrator
720-663-2274
gianniny@us.ibm.com

e-GOS

Tom Bertke  |  Program Manager
703-850-8032
tjbertke@us.ibm.com

Peter Chaplin  |  Alternate e-GOS Representative
720-395-1463
chaplin@us.ibm.com
      NITAAC Website
      NITAAC Website