Contract #: HHSN316201500007W
Contract Description

Chief Information Officer-Commodity Solutions (CIO-CS) is a Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) from NITAAC that can be used by any Federal agency to fulfill a broad range of commodity IT requirements, including commodities and commodity-enabling solutions on-site or in the cloud. The contract scope includes hardware and software, deployment and installation, maintenance and training, enterprise licenses and extended warranties, engineering studies, cloud, mobility, collaboration tools, web, cyber security, virtualization, health and biomedical IT and more.

Contract number: HHSN316201500007W

Prompt Payment Terms: Unless otherwise stated; payments are due within 30 days of receipt of invoice
Contract Scope
NITACC CIO-CS Flyer Latest Conformed Contract Awarded GWAC Document
Product Catalog
CIO-CS Product Catalog (XLS)
Contract Team

CIO-CS Project Office

IBM has established a dedicated team to assist you and your organization. Please feel free to contact the appropriate individual below with questions or issues.

CIO-CS Contract

Peter S. Chaplin  |  Program Manager  
1-720-395-1463 
chaplin@us.ibm.com

Laura Smith  |  Contract Administrator 
1-301-803-2806 
lssmith@us.ibm.com​​​​​​​

e-GOS

Peter S. Chaplin  |  e-GOS Representative 
1-720-395-1463 
chaplin@us.ibm.com
