Chief Information Officer-Commodity Solutions (CIO-CS) is a Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) from NITAAC that can be used by any Federal agency to fulfill a broad range of commodity IT requirements, including commodities and commodity-enabling solutions on-site or in the cloud. The contract scope includes hardware and software, deployment and installation, maintenance and training, enterprise licenses and extended warranties, engineering studies, cloud, mobility, collaboration tools, web, cyber security, virtualization, health and biomedical IT and more.

Contract number: HHSN316201500007W

