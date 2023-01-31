Home Consulting TruQua Finance transformation with TruQua, an IBM Company
Now a part of IBM®, TruQua is a strategic finance transformation services provider with over a decade of experience helping businesses across the world create a more value-driven finance organization
We don’t just follow best practices—we create them
We focus on delivering “true quality” for high-value customer engagements

TruQua, an IBM Company, offers strategic finance transformation consulting services specializing in the delivery of modern finance solutions to Fortune 500 companies.

TruQua brings white-glove service, subject matter expertise, industry-leading expertise, business transformation methodologies and SAP and non-SAP software know-how to help organizations stay on track and achieve critical business objectives. Through project management, software innovation, thought leadership, implementation and deployment strategies, TruQua’s team delivers high-value services to the clients that we serve. TruQua has a proven track record of success in helping organizations redesign their finance processes, leveraging the latest data, AI, automation and cloud technologies in order to transform finance into a competitive advantage.

Download the Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study that TruQua and IBM recently commissioned from Forrester Consulting. This study examines the potential return on investment (ROI) that enterprises may realize by partnering with TruQua for their SAP Central Finance journeys.
Benefits 350+
successful SAP projects completed¹
20+

countries served2

 25+

industries served3
Capabilities Functional and technical expertise for comprehensive insights

To achieve key objectives, businesses need the right experience and insight to gain a true competitive advantage. We bring expertise to every part of the equation, from support for key decisions to project management, change management, architectural dependencies, solution expertise and quality control.

 Read more about our capabilities One-of-a-kind assets
We develop unique knowledge assets, tools and accelerators that serve as a compliment to SAP technology such as our key decision documents, IBM Adaptive Machine Learning, IBM Intelligent Mapping for Finance, training offerings, continuum services and more.
Explore our proprietary tools and services Globally recognized finance and analytics thought leaders

Our team of experts are featured at industry conference sessions and webinars and write publications about leading edge SAP products and finance and analytics topics. 

 Read our insights blog Transform your operations end-to-end

We have 30,000+ FAO resources, a robust partner ecosystem and the critical know-how to accelerate digital transformation. We deliver value for procure to pay, lead to cash and record to analyze functions as well as built-in services such as sustainable finance.

 Explore IBM finance and BPO consulting services
Co-create with IBM Garage™
Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology. Learn more Talk to an IBM Garage expert
Case study
Excelitas: Gaining financial visibility and flexibility for growth Learn how this photonics technology innovator with a more than 120-year history is supporting its growth strategy by unifying finance data from across enterprise systems with SAP S/4HANA for Central Finance. Read more
Strategic partnership  SAP

IBM and TruQua provide a full range of SAP consulting and technology solutions. Deep industry expertise coupled with a uniquely collaborative approach ensures the delivery of next-generation, AI-infused SAP solutions on an open hybrid cloud.

 Learn more about IBM's SAP services Celonis

IBM and Celonis have formed a strategic partnership that will accelerate how organizations drive business transformation. Regardless of industry or domain, IBM can help businesses become more productive and responsive by harnessing the power of intelligent workflows using Celonis process mining software and Execution Management System.

 Learn more about IBM's Celonis services KPMG

IBM and TruQua have teamed with KPMG to help organizations bridge the gap between information technology (IT), operations and tax in order to improve efficiencies and cost savings, enhance business outcomes and generate better user experiences during and after the implementation.

 Learn more about KPMG
Meet our experts David Dixon, Partner

David possesses over 28 years of experience performing numerous strategic assessments and roadmaps on large impact considerations, especially in SAP S/4HANA. He has supported SAP on numerous pursuits and engagements over the last decade including proof-of-concepts, project planning, business case development and strategic advice.

 Scott Cairncross, Partner

TruQua co-founder, Scott brings far-reaching expertise in SAP Analytics software development and services. Scott has deep knowledge in a broad cross-section of tools and solutions. Highlights include his mastery of SAP HANA, SAP S/4HANA, SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP Cloud Platform and the SAP EPM suite.

 Nuno Guimarães, Partner, EMEA

Nuno has dedicated his career to helping the office of the CFO transition from compliance driven to strategy focused using modern technologies. With experience across EMEA, Latin America and North America, Nuno has delivered finance and FP&A solutions for companies such as Google, Zurich Financial Group, Northern Trust, Allstate and Repsol among others.

 Tamas Hauk, Partner, EMEA

Tamas leads large SAP engagements across industries, from shaping the vision with executives to creating teams that deliver business transformations with sustainable results. Tamas has successfully led many large scale and complex engagements, including corporate reorganizations, mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, global ERP and digital-enabled enterprise transformations unlocking enterprise growth and greater market valuation.
