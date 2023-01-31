David Dixon, Partner David possesses over 28 years of experience performing numerous strategic assessments and roadmaps on large impact considerations, especially in SAP S/4HANA. He has supported SAP on numerous pursuits and engagements over the last decade including proof-of-concepts, project planning, business case development and strategic advice.

Scott Cairncross, Partner TruQua co-founder, Scott brings far-reaching expertise in SAP Analytics software development and services. Scott has deep knowledge in a broad cross-section of tools and solutions. Highlights include his mastery of SAP HANA, SAP S/4HANA, SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP Cloud Platform and the SAP EPM suite.

Nuno Guimarães, Partner, EMEA Nuno has dedicated his career to helping the office of the CFO transition from compliance driven to strategy focused using modern technologies. With experience across EMEA, Latin America and North America, Nuno has delivered finance and FP&A solutions for companies such as Google, Zurich Financial Group, Northern Trust, Allstate and Repsol among others.