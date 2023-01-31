TruQua, an IBM Company, offers strategic finance transformation consulting services specializing in the delivery of modern finance solutions to Fortune 500 companies.
TruQua brings white-glove service, subject matter expertise, industry-leading expertise, business transformation methodologies and SAP and non-SAP software know-how to help organizations stay on track and achieve critical business objectives. Through project management, software innovation, thought leadership, implementation and deployment strategies, TruQua’s team delivers high-value services to the clients that we serve. TruQua has a proven track record of success in helping organizations redesign their finance processes, leveraging the latest data, AI, automation and cloud technologies in order to transform finance into a competitive advantage.
Download the Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study that TruQua and IBM recently commissioned from Forrester Consulting. This study examines the potential return on investment (ROI) that enterprises may realize by partnering with TruQua for their SAP Central Finance journeys.
To achieve key objectives, businesses need the right experience and insight to gain a true competitive advantage. We bring expertise to every part of the equation, from support for key decisions to project management, change management, architectural dependencies, solution expertise and quality control.
Our team of experts are featured at industry conference sessions and webinars and write publications about leading edge SAP products and finance and analytics topics.
We have 30,000+ FAO resources, a robust partner ecosystem and the critical know-how to accelerate digital transformation. We deliver value for procure to pay, lead to cash and record to analyze functions as well as built-in services such as sustainable finance.
IBM and TruQua provide a full range of SAP consulting and technology solutions. Deep industry expertise coupled with a uniquely collaborative approach ensures the delivery of next-generation, AI-infused SAP solutions on an open hybrid cloud.
IBM and Celonis have formed a strategic partnership that will accelerate how organizations drive business transformation. Regardless of industry or domain, IBM can help businesses become more productive and responsive by harnessing the power of intelligent workflows using Celonis process mining software and Execution Management System.
IBM and TruQua have teamed with KPMG to help organizations bridge the gap between information technology (IT), operations and tax in order to improve efficiencies and cost savings, enhance business outcomes and generate better user experiences during and after the implementation.
David possesses over 28 years of experience performing numerous strategic assessments and roadmaps on large impact considerations, especially in SAP S/4HANA. He has supported SAP on numerous pursuits and engagements over the last decade including proof-of-concepts, project planning, business case development and strategic advice.
TruQua co-founder, Scott brings far-reaching expertise in SAP Analytics software development and services. Scott has deep knowledge in a broad cross-section of tools and solutions. Highlights include his mastery of SAP HANA, SAP S/4HANA, SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP Cloud Platform and the SAP EPM suite.
Nuno has dedicated his career to helping the office of the CFO transition from compliance driven to strategy focused using modern technologies. With experience across EMEA, Latin America and North America, Nuno has delivered finance and FP&A solutions for companies such as Google, Zurich Financial Group, Northern Trust, Allstate and Repsol among others.
Tamas leads large SAP engagements across industries, from shaping the vision with executives to creating teams that deliver business transformations with sustainable results. Tamas has successfully led many large scale and complex engagements, including corporate reorganizations, mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, global ERP and digital-enabled enterprise transformations unlocking enterprise growth and greater market valuation.
Receive our newsletters that deliver thoughtful insights on emerging trends.
Connect with our diverse group of IBM experts that can help you make your next big move.
Join our team of dedicated, innovative people who are bringing positive change to work and the world.