Trade regulations and digital disruption are changing economic globalization, effecting how companies invest. PLI services are helping them with the decision-making process on where to establish, expand or consolidate operations.
Plant Location International (PLI) is a specialized consulting service within IBM Global Business Services® acting as the global center of competence for Global Location Strategies. With six decades of market leadership, PLI advises companies on their location decisions, covering all sectors and types of business functions. PLI works with government agencies worldwide for economic development and investment promotion in their efforts to improve their locations for investors.
Capabilities Corporate location strategy and site selection

IBM’s rigorous approach to selecting the optimal location for manufacturing facilities helps minimize operational risks while maximizing advantages related to markets, talent access, raw materials and costs.

 Digitally reinvented supply chain strategy

A digitally reinvented supply chain strategy results in lower transportation costs, better service levels and less operational risks through smart optimization from sourcing to distribution.

 View all supply chain services Putting smart to work for economic vitality

This agile approach to economic development as a platform emphasizes skills, capabilities and innovation as catalysts for growth through integrated support and effective promotion, innovation enablement and industry development.

 Digital operating model design and footprint optimization

IBM helps companies understand how best to structure their operational footprint by benchmarking and identifying opportunities for global digital operating model optimization through a restructuring of their operational footprint.

 View all operations consulting services Global location trends analytics

Companies and governments need to understand how today’s global dynamics influence where they should expand their businesses. IBM’s global location trends analytics provide instant compelling insights into relevant trends.

 Smarter cities

Cities are technologically empowered as their core systems become instrumented and interconnected, enabling new levels of intelligence. IBM helps them face challenges and threats to their sustainability that need to be addressed holistically.
In today's globalized world, almost every business transformation has impact on where companies best operate. With over 60 years of experience, Plant Location International is an IBM global center of excellence for supporting companies with optimizing their global footprints. Patsy Van Hove Senior Manager Global Location Supply Chain and Economic Development Strategies
Case studies Choice of successful new manufacturing location

IBM supported this North American MedTech company in creating additional manufacturing plant capacity for their medical devices to serve Europe and subsequently the global market from a new greenfield site.

 Supply chain strategy reduced network complexity and improved performance

For this OTC pharma manufacturer, IBM identified at least 5% gross margin savings and working capital reduction by nearly USD 200M achievable within five years as well as transportation savings “quick wins” achievable within year 1.

 Economic development strategy to attract ICT and electronics into Africa

IBM identified the true potential for developing the ICT and electronics industries in this African country by assessing global value chains and country capabilities and competitiveness as input for an action plan and roadmap.

 Digital sales center optimization strategy for a more balanced footprint

IBM’s in-depth footprint scenario analysis defined short-term improvements and long-term strategic choices including the reduction from 45 existing points of presence to 12 centers globally.

 FDI market share analytics as input for go-to-market strategy

Based on in-depth trend analytics into the country’s performance in securing foreign direct investment by sector, business activity and origin country, a future proof go-to-market strategy was developed for this European investment promotion agency.

 Developing a vision for The City that Learns

IBM created the vision for a new sustainable Australian education city by developing strategic guidelines through digitally enabled initiatives and input into a technology masterplan to realize the smarter journey.
