Home Consulting ODI Unlock your data and unleash cloud independence
Optimize your IT infrastructure on-premises and in the cloud at better pricing
Aerial view of oil and gas industry
Enhance data traceability and integration

Oil and gas industry scientists and engineers typically spend nearly 40% of their time looking for, understanding and verifying data before performing complex analysis to derive the insights needed to support business decisions. Further, disparate data with propriety data formats creates challenges when building a data integration platform with a full view of available data.
Benefits Achieve data-driven transformation

Accelerate your OSDU journey using the architecture, security, flexible consumption models and global consultancy service provider of IBM Open Data for Industries.

 Empower users

Empower users to autonomously visualize data services, collaborate and scale securely.

 Reduce complexity

Reduce deployment complexity and boost enterprise productivity through industry-driven standards and open source.

 Gain control

Get control over your data and infrastructure that powers critical business applications.

 Enhance exploration

Drive consistent, trusted exploration, drilling and production workflows.

 Improve innovation

Improve innovation across the enterprise, capitalize on community innovation and fuel competitive advantage.
Capabilities Infrastructure landscape and security

Explore cloud hosting and API, security and database design, among others.

 Data

Migrate data to the OSDU Data Platform for storage and archiving.

 Applications

Integrate your existing applications with the OSDU Data Platform for interfacing between both.

 Workflows

Monitor and support exploration and production workflows across all your apps.

 Change and government management

Achieve continuous improvement and benefit realization monitoring.

 Cloud dependence

Deploy optimal IaaS anywhere, leverage multi-vendor models and avoid vendor lock-in for optimized business value.

 Edge deployment

Deploy closer to where your data is powering applications to capitalize on your organization’s data gravity.

 Fully managed SaaS on any cloud

Flexible consumption models – PaaS, SaaS, multicloud(s) or fully managed on IBM Cloud.

 Cloud and protected on-premises when needed

Protect data sovereignty. Bring your application to where your data resides.

 Unlock data with open source

Red Hat OpenShift delivers a seamless enterprise-wide development and operational experience anywhere.

 Security built-in

Full-stack, full-lifecycle container security and enterprise-grade service levels.

 On-premises in local data center

Gain scalability, consistency and stability.

 Full cloud experience running on premises

Gain scalability, consistency and stability while obtaining managed Red Hat OpenShift software and localized IBM Cloud Services.

 Specific in-country public cloud experience

Once RedHat OpenShift is ready, the user experience of ODI services deployment, usage and management is consistent across all environments and stakeholders.
Co-create with IBM Garage™
Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology. Learn more Talk to an IBM Garage expert
Related products Your supply chain

IBM supply chain consulting services can strengthen supply chain management, helping clients build resilient, agile and sustainable supply chains for the future.

 

 Improve your supply chain The future of energy

As the energy industry shifts to combat climate change, investing in sustainable energy sources helps engage business and people to be help the change.

 Explore energy Analyzing data

Integrate your enterprise data for operational, analytical and AI models to build an insights-driven organization.

 Explore data insights
Subscribe to our monthly newsletters

Receive our newsletters that deliver thoughtful insights on emerging trends.

 Subscribe now Know more Contact our team

Connect with our diverse group of IBM experts that can help you make your next big move.

 Explore career opportunities

Join our team of dedicated, innovative people who are bringing positive change to work and the world. 

Register now