Oil and gas industry scientists and engineers typically spend nearly 40% of their time looking for, understanding and verifying data before performing complex analysis to derive the insights needed to support business decisions. Further, disparate data with propriety data formats creates challenges when building a data integration platform with a full view of available data.
Accelerate your OSDU journey using the architecture, security, flexible consumption models and global consultancy service provider of IBM Open Data for Industries.
Empower users to autonomously visualize data services, collaborate and scale securely.
Reduce deployment complexity and boost enterprise productivity through industry-driven standards and open source.
Get control over your data and infrastructure that powers critical business applications.
Drive consistent, trusted exploration, drilling and production workflows.
Improve innovation across the enterprise, capitalize on community innovation and fuel competitive advantage.
Explore cloud hosting and API, security and database design, among others.
Migrate data to the OSDU Data Platform for storage and archiving.
Integrate your existing applications with the OSDU Data Platform for interfacing between both.
Monitor and support exploration and production workflows across all your apps.
Achieve continuous improvement and benefit realization monitoring.
Deploy optimal IaaS anywhere, leverage multi-vendor models and avoid vendor lock-in for optimized business value.
Deploy closer to where your data is powering applications to capitalize on your organization’s data gravity.
Flexible consumption models – PaaS, SaaS, multicloud(s) or fully managed on IBM Cloud.
Protect data sovereignty. Bring your application to where your data resides.
Red Hat OpenShift delivers a seamless enterprise-wide development and operational experience anywhere.
Full-stack, full-lifecycle container security and enterprise-grade service levels.
Gain scalability, consistency and stability.
Gain scalability, consistency and stability while obtaining managed Red Hat OpenShift software and localized IBM Cloud Services.
Once RedHat OpenShift is ready, the user experience of ODI services deployment, usage and management is consistent across all environments and stakeholders.
IBM supply chain consulting services can strengthen supply chain management, helping clients build resilient, agile and sustainable supply chains for the future.
As the energy industry shifts to combat climate change, investing in sustainable energy sources helps engage business and people to be help the change.
Integrate your enterprise data for operational, analytical and AI models to build an insights-driven organization.
Receive our newsletters that deliver thoughtful insights on emerging trends.
Connect with our diverse group of IBM experts that can help you make your next big move.
Join our team of dedicated, innovative people who are bringing positive change to work and the world.