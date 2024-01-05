Financial institutions that used to compete based on back-office efficiencies are now competing based on front-office customer experiences. IBM Financial Services Consulting helps clients respond rather than react to this inversion of the traditional financial services industry business model.

Our expertise in modernizing digital core systems for banking has helped our clients realize cost-to-income (C/I) ratio improvements greater than 14% and total cost of operations (TCO) savings averaging 20-30%. IBM Consulting’s deep industry and technology expertise generates outcomes critical for healthy financial performance focused on three core client imperatives: growth, efficiency and compliance.

Essential to the modernization of financial services companies, our world-class IBM Payments Center provides end-to-end payment solutions to enable the agility, security and scalability needed in an ever-growing, partner-centric payment ecosystem.