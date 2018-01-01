Having successfully completed a year-long integration, 7Summits is now fully a part of IBM Consulting®.
In the last year, IBM Consulting made moves to acquire 7Summits and has created even more value for Salesforce customers seeking digital transformations. It has now become a leader in community-led multi-cloud transformation solutions, user-experience design and business consulting, transforming not only businesses but also people’s lives in entirely new ways.
The consulting and design capabilities, coupled with the pre-built application library, continue to help businesses in any industry exceed expectations and thrive in an increasingly digital world.
Salesforce Lightning applications and components exclusively available to our clients. Accelerators are available for a one-time fee, giving you full ownership of the unmanaged code.
workflow automations and enterprise apps that expedite your business processes, backed by data and AI.
community templates and industry bundles that jump start your implementation and enhance the user experience.
To promote direct-to-consumer sales, especially e-commerce, TAG Heuer and IBM created a new digital experience in three weeks.
Receive our newsletters that deliver thoughtful insights on emerging trends.
Connect with our diverse group of IBM experts that can help you make your next big move.
Join our team of dedicated, innovative people who are bringing positive change to work and the world.