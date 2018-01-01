Having successfully completed a year-long integration, 7Summits is now fully a part of IBM Consulting®.

In the last year, IBM Consulting made moves to acquire 7Summits and has created even more value for Salesforce customers seeking digital transformations. It has now become a leader in community-led multi-cloud transformation solutions, user-experience design and business consulting, transforming not only businesses but also people’s lives in entirely new ways.

The consulting and design capabilities, coupled with the pre-built application library, continue to help businesses in any industry exceed expectations and thrive in an increasingly digital world.