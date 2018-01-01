Home Consulting 7Summits, an IBM Company 7Summits, an IBM Company
7Summits now part of IBM Consulting

Having successfully completed a year-long integration, 7Summits is now fully a part of IBM Consulting®.

In the last year, IBM Consulting made moves to acquire 7Summits and has created even more value for Salesforce customers seeking digital transformations. It has now become a leader in community-led multi-cloud transformation solutions, user-experience design and business consulting, transforming not only businesses but also people’s lives in entirely new ways.

The consulting and design capabilities, coupled with the pre-built application library, continue to help businesses in any industry exceed expectations and thrive in an increasingly digital world.
Benefits 30+

Salesforce Lightning applications and components exclusively available to our clients. Accelerators are available for a one-time fee, giving you full ownership of the unmanaged code.

 20+

workflow automations and enterprise apps that expedite your business processes, backed by data and AI.

 16+

community templates and industry bundles that jump start your implementation and enhance the user experience.
Capabilities End-to-end capabilities
Define, design and build new experiences using the Salesforce Cloud platform and related products.
Industry expertise
Our consultants bring a deep understanding of key industry verticals to create experiences that drive impact.
Audience-centric focus
With IBM’s data, AI and machine learning capabilities, we create personalized connections to help you thrive.
Co-create with IBM Garage™
Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology. Learn more Talk to an IBM Garage expert
IBM and Salesforce play a critical role in transforming customer, employee and partner experiences into intelligent workflows that deliver accelerated business outcomes. Al Jenkins Managing Partner IBM Consulting - Salesforce Practice
Case studies TAG Heuer

To promote direct-to-consumer sales, especially e-commerce, TAG Heuer and IBM created a new digital experience in three weeks.
Resources Salesforce application library

IBM Consulting now offers clients the largest suite of pre-built Salesforce Lightning Web Component applications to accelerate time to market, reduce risk and enable IBM to further extend Salesforce’s ability to deliver human-centered experiences.
