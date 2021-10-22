在 IBM 公共云上部署高度可用、完全托管的 Red Hat OpenShift 集群。
使用单个控制平面随时随地部署 IBM® Cloud 服务和 Red Hat OpenShift。
访问市场领先的数据、集成、自动化、AIOps 和安全解决方案。
发现基于容器的企业软件目录并部署到任何云。
使用一致的 Kubernetes 平台跨云和 IT 环境完成构建和部署。
访问 IBM® Power、IBM® z Systems 或任何云基础架构上久经验证的 Linux® 平台。
查看 Forrester 总体经济影响研究报告：金融服务
阅读 The Total Economic Impact of IBM and Red Hat for Financial Services。
查看 Forrester 总体经济影响研究报告：电信
阅读 The Total Economic Impact of IBM and Red Hat for Telecommunications。
阅读 The Total Economic Impact of IBM and Red Hat for Transportation。
了解 IT 领导者如何通过所有地方均保持一致的混合云方法实现 2.5 倍的价值。
阅读 Increasing the value of your Microsoft Azure investment with IBM Cloud Pak for Data。
阅读 Three ways to increase your AWS return on investment with IBM Cloud。
阅读 Two priorities to enhance the value of your Google Cloud Platform and your AI foundation。
阅读 Two keys to maximizing your VMware investment when moving to the cloud and modernizing applications。
我们的 IBM Cloud Catalog 产品中的 Red Hat Enterprise Linux 和 OpenShift 均受 IBM Cloud and Red Hat Premium Support 协议的保护。IBM Cloud 客户可以联系 IBM Cloud 高级客户支持寻求帮助，解决与 IBM Cloud 产品中的 Red Hat Enterprise Linux 或 OpenShift 相关的问题。IBM Cloud 高级客户支持将通过 Red Hat 支持帮助解决需要上报的任何问题。使用 IBM Cloud 产品中的 RHEL 或 OpenShift 的 IBM Cloud 客户不会直接与 Red Hat 联系，除非他们是直接通过 Red Hat 购买了 RHEL 或 OpenShift，并与 Red Hat 签订了直接支持协议。