The typical Cyber Recovery instance has many components and other planning elements that go within.
The isolated recovery environment solution architecture uses a VMware vCenter Server® instance with the Veeam® service, gateway cluster and Juniper® vSRX options.
The immutable backup solution architecture is suitable for clients who want to extend their VMware vCenter Server® instance with the Veeam® service to use immutable storage and minimize costs.
The Cyber Recovery offering is an IBM Cloud for VMware solution, built on the VMware vCenter Server (vCS) platform. The automation provisions a vCS instance complete with:
•Veeam with a Linux-hardened repository for immutable storage.
•Choice of Juniper vSRX or FortiGate Virtual Appliance or Fortigate Security Appliance or BYOFW.
•Full cloud services as options per the vCS catalog.
•Recover ransomware files with an immutable storage environment and an isolated recovery environment.
The key functions of IBM Cloud Cyber Recovery are:
1. Isolation: Firewalls isolate the environment from production networks and a virtual air gap–a firewall policy that can be toggled to allow temporary backup traffic access.
2. Cleanrooms and Sandboxes: Securely recover protected servers using VMware vSphere ESXi to provide a virtualized compute environment and VMware NSX to provide virtualized networks, routing, firewalling and NAT.
3. Secure backup: Veeam Backup and Replication provide a tertiary write-protected copy of backup data complete with a Linux-hardened repository to provide an immutable storage repository for the backup copies.
Yes, a Veeam Backup and Replication (VBR) server and an immutable storage repository are deployed in IBM Cloud via automation. Choices in automation include the deployment type of the VBR, the size of the repository and the number of Veeam licenses.
Yes, IBM Cloud Cyber Recovery is designed to work alongside disaster recovery solutions to protect the organization from advanced cyber threats and enable ransomware recovery. While disaster recovery is focused on regional disasters such as floods and weather, cyber recovery is specifically designed to protect against the more frequent and more impactful threats such as ransomware. It provides an environment separate from production to ensure the organization’s critical business data can be recovered intact.