The Cyber Recovery offering is an IBM Cloud for VMware solution, built on the VMware vCenter Server (vCS) platform. The automation provisions a vCS instance complete with:

•Veeam with a Linux-hardened repository for immutable storage.

•Choice of Juniper vSRX or FortiGate Virtual Appliance or Fortigate Security Appliance or BYOFW.

•Full cloud services as options per the vCS catalog.

•Recover ransomware files with an immutable storage environment and an isolated recovery environment.